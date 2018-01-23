Netflix bagged 8.33m new subscribers in a bumper quarter end to 2017 and expects to add 6.35m more in the first quarter of 2018, news that sent its market value above the $100bn mark overnight. Netflix said 6.36m of its new subscribers added in the quarter were from overseas and totted up to a total membership of 117.58m globally. For the whole of 2017, Netflix grew streaming revenue 36% to over $11bn and added 24m new memberships compared to 19m in 2016. This performance, well above the ...

