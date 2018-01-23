A tsunami alert has been issued after an earthquake was recorded off the coast of Alaska. The 7.9-magnitude quake was recorded roughly 300km south-east of the Alaskan city of Kodiak at a depth of 10km at 0930 GMT. The US National Weather Service announced that a warning was in effect for the coasts of British Columbia and Alaska. Officials in Anchorage, Alaska have warned of an "extraordinary threat to life or property," and warned residents to seek refuge on higher ground. The NWS Pacific ...

