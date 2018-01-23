Active-Investors: Wired News - NuCana Announced Positive Results from Clinical Data on Acelarin as Front-Line Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer at ASCO GI 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NCNA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 19, 2018, the Company announced interim results from the ABC-08 Study, a Phase-1b clinical trial evaluating Acelarin® in combination with cisplatin, as a first-line treatment for advanced biliary tract cancer. The results were presented at the 2018 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium (ASCO GI) in San Francisco, California. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

ABC-08 Study to Establish the Optimal Dose of Acelarin® in Combination with Cisplatin

ABC-08 Study is a Phase-1b, multi-center, open-label study to assess the combination of a first-in-class NUC-1031 with cisplatin, and also to establish the optimal combination of both in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Eight patients with advanced biliary tract cancer received Acelarin® (625mg/m2) and cisplatin (25mg/m2) on days one and eight of a three-week cycle.

Patients showed a disease control rate of 63%, including one complete responder, three partial responders and one with stable disease. Additionally, the one patient with Stable Disease, whose cancer initially had been considered unsuitable for surgical resection, went on to have surgery to remove the tumor completely. No unexpected adverse events were observed. Acelarin® at 625mg/m2 with cisplatin at 25mg/m2 was determined to be the optimal combination.

NuCana Plans to Initiate a Phase-3 Study of Acelarin® and Cisplatin in Front-Line Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Hugh S. Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of NuCana, mentioned that the Company is encouraged by the exceptional results achieved so early in this study. Consistent with the NuCana's strategy of rapidly advancing its new medicines in multiple cancer types, and based on the results of this study, the Company plans to initiate a pivotal study of Acelarin® and cisplatin in front-line advanced biliary tract cancer in 2018.

NuCana Announced Patients Enrolment in Phase-2 Study of Acelarin® in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In November 2017, NuCana announced the enrollment of the first patients in both the United States and the United Kingdom in its PRO-105 study evaluating single-agent Acelarin in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The PRO-105 study will enroll up to 64 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have relapsed following three or more prior lines of chemotherapy. In September 2017, the Company presented data from Phase-1b trial of its Acelarin® at ESMO 2017. Results from the trial showed that Acelarin®, when combined with carboplatin, was well tolerated and demonstrated clinical activity in women with recurrent platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

About Biliary Tract Cancer

Biliary tract cancers are invasive carcinomas that arise from the epithelial lining of the gallbladder and bile ducts. These include intrahepatic, perihilar, and distal biliary tree cancers as well as carcinoma arising from the gallbladder. Biliary obstruction is the most common cause of symptoms and is associated with pruritis, abdominal pain, light colored stools, and dark urine. Complete surgical resection offers the only chance for cure for this cancer, however only 10% of patients present with early-stage disease and are considered surgical candidates.

About Acelarin® (NUC-1031)

Acelarin®, NuCana's lead product candidate was designed to overcome the key cancer resistance mechanisms associated with the nucleoside analog, gemcitabine, and has been evaluated in over 130 patients with cancer. The Company believes that Acelarin® could replace gemcitabine in certain cancer indications and have utility across a range of other cancers.

About NuCana PLC

Founded in 1997, NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents into more effective and safer medicines. The Company is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, NuCana's stock rose 6.29%, ending the trading session at $21.80.

Volume traded for the day: 527.99 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 71.17 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 102.79%; previous three-month period - up 51.60%; and year-to-date - up 115.63%

After yesterday's close, NuCana's market cap was at $489.85 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

