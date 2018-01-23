Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Morgan Stanley's Revenue Grew 5%; Adjusted EPS Surged 14%

Stock Monitor: TD Ameritrade Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MS. The Company posted its financial results on January 18, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The leading global financial services firm's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations, while its Wealth Management segment reported record revenues during the fourth quarter of 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Morgan Stanley. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMTD

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Morgan Stanley most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Morgan Stanley's net revenues increased 5% to $9.50 billion from $9.02 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion.

During Q4 FY17, Morgan Stanley's total interest income surged 38% to $2.59 billion from $1.87 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total interest expenses increased 62% to $1.59 billion from $985 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest income increased 13% to $995 million from $883 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Morgan Stanley's total non-interest revenues increased 5% to $8.51 billion from $8.14 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's compensation and benefits expenses increased 5% to $4.28 billion from $4.08 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, Morgan Stanley's occupancy and equipment expenses increased 9% to $339 million from $311 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total non-interest expenses increased 4% to $7.03 billion from $6.78 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Morgan Stanley's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 10% to $2.47 billion from $2.25 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 110 basis points to 26% of revenue from 24.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Morgan Stanley's net income totaled $686 million from $1.67 billion in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.29 from $0.81 in the comparable period of last year. Morgan Stanley's results for the reported quarter included a net discrete tax provision of $990 million, or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share, comprised of an approximate $1.2 billion net discrete tax provision as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, partially offset by an approximate $168 million net discrete tax benefit.

Excluding net discrete tax items, the net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.68 billion, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.53 billion, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.77.

Segment Details

Institutional Securities - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Institutional Securities segment's net revenue decreased 2% to $4.52 billion from $4.61 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT decreased 7% to $1.24 billion from $1.33 billion in Q4 FY16.

Wealth Management - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Wealth Management segment's net revenue increased 10% to $4.41 billion from $3.99 billion in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT increased 29% to $1.15 billion from $891 million in Q4 FY16.

Investment Management - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Investment Management segment's net revenue increased 27% to $637 million from $500 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT increased 186% to $80 million from $28 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

During Q4 FY17, Morgan Stanley's book value per share was $38.54 compared to $36.99 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's tangible book value per share was $33.48 compared to $31.98 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q4 FY17, the Company repurchased 25 million shares for $1.25 billion.

On January 18, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 15, 2018, to common shareholders of record as on January 31, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Morgan Stanley's stock marginally dropped 0.17%, ending the trading session at $57.36.

Volume traded for the day: 16.79 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 7.91 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.37%; previous three-month period - up 15.20%; past twelve-month period - up 34.68%; and year-to-date - up 9.32%

After yesterday's close, Morgan Stanley's market cap was at $100.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.53.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Investment Brokerage - National industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors