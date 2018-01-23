Active-Investors: Wired News - LRAD Corp. Acquires Spanish Software Company Genasys Holding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on LRAD Corp. (NASDAQ: LRAD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LRAD as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 19, 2018, the Company announced the acquisition of Genasys Holding S.L. ("Genasys"). The deal is valued €3.1 million including debt. The acquisition will allow LRAD to expand its mass notification capabilities and seek opportunities in the broader geolocation-based mass messaging projects and services. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

LRAD is paying approximately €3.1 million to acquire Genasys. This offer price includes €1.9 million plus assumption of €1.2 million of debt of Genasys.

Management Comments

Commenting on the acquisition of Genasys, Richard S. Danforth, CEO of LRAD, said:

"Many of the mass notification opportunities we target, including universities, cities, and countries, require an integrated location-based mass messaging service. With this acquisition, LRAD expects to generate revenue on initial installations and recurring revenue from long-term support contracts for updating and maintaining the messaging service over the life of the installations."

Pablo Colom, CEO of Genasys, added:

"I am eager to leverage LRAD's worldwide sales channels to seek accelerated growth of the Genasys mass notification software solutions. Genasys has a solid track record of location-based mass messaging integrations and deployments, which include solutions for small workgroups to fully integrated country-wide systems. The synergies of Genasys' push notification products and LRAD's award-winning mass notification systems will provide state-of-the-art solutions to communicate potentially lifesaving information to those affected by severe weather, man-made and natural disasters and other emergencies."

About Genasys Holding S.L.

Madrid, Spain-based Genasys is a leading software provider of advanced location-based mass messaging solutions for emergency warning systems and workforce management. The Company had two main products - News and Haz.

Genasys' News is a reliable solution for sending SMS-based warnings related to safety hazards to affected populations at great speed. This product allows emergency agencies, including Police, Firefighters, Homeland Security, and Emergency Managers, to improve public safety by providing potentially lifesaving information to individuals in harm's way. It is an SMS-based notification system that identifies the total number of mobile phones inside the selected area and sends SMS warning to affected individuals and populations.

Genasys' Haz is a low cost, easy-to-use solution which is aimed for remotely monitoring employees, planning tasks, and managing workplace incidents. It is an internet-based system that provides real-time incident reporting, task progress, work forms, situational images, and more. HAZ reports are accessible from any Internet-connected device and authorized user access. HAZ enables companies to reduce operational costs and increase employee productivity by monitoring activities in real time, using a hand-held app.

Genasys has a team of experienced developers with over 200-man years of experience in software development as well as a strong, international technical sales, service, and support team. The Company reported unaudited revenues of €1.9 million for FY17.

About LRAD Corp.

San Diego, California-based, LRAD is the world's leading provider of acoustic hailing devices and advanced mass notification systems. LRAD's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and revolutionary ONE VOICE® mass notification systems use advanced technology and superior voice intelligibility. The technology focuses sound in a 15°-30° beam in front of its Long Range Acoustic Devices, while significantly reducing audio levels behind the devices and in surrounding areas. LRAD broadcasts are safely optimized to the primary human hearing range of 1-5 kHz to generate voice messages that are clearly heard and understood from close range to over 5,500 meters. They are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, inform and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, and resolve uncertain situations. LRAD's products are used by mobile defense deployments, homeland, border, critical infrastructure, maritime, oil & gas, and port security, public safety, law enforcement and emergency responder for communications, asset protection, and wildlife control and preservation. The Company's products are sold in over 70 countries across the globe.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, LRAD's stock was marginally down 0.88%, ending the trading session at $2.26.

Volume traded for the day: 42.66 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 12.44%; previous six-month period - up 31.40%; and past twelve-month period - up 29.89%

After yesterday's close, LRAD's market cap was at $72.46 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

