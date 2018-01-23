Booster Fuels: Booster Teams Up with Great Mall to Bring the Gas Station to Consumers While They Shop

With E-commerce at an All-time High, Brick and Mortar Retailers Look for New Ways to Attract Shoppers

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Booster, the app-based mobile gas station is teaming up with Great Mall in Milpitas to help consumers do more while they shop. Booster will now deliver premium fuel to cars parked at Great Mall allowing shoppers to check one more thing off their to-do list while at the center. Simply park, request gas with a quick tap on the Booster app and move on with your shopping trip. When you finish at Great Mall, your car will be fueled and ready to go.

"Great Mall offers an excellent shopping, dining and entertainment experience and Booster complements that experience by allowing shoppers to enjoy everything the mall has to offer while we take care of fueling their tank. Now you can check one more chore off the to-do list while having a great time at the Great Mall," said Frank Mycroft, CEO, Booster.

Using Booster is easy. Shoppers request a 'boost' through the app when they get to the mall, use the app to pin their car location, and then Booster's purple mini-tankers will deliver gas to the car while they shop. Consumers will pay the same or less than what they would have paid at the nearest gas stations.

"Many of our shoppers enjoy the comprehensive Great Mall experience today - from finding that perfect item, meeting a friend for a bite to eat and enjoying popcorn and a movie in one location," said Lynne Rice, Director of Mall Marketing at Great Mall. "By partnering with Booster, we are giving consumers another unique service. And, hopefully they can enjoy their visit a little longer knowing the gas station errand has been taken care of for them."

This announcement marks Booster's entrance into the retail world. The company started two years ago on a mission to help busy professionals take back some of their time. They have been delivering gas to office parking lots so employees can focus on more important things like work deadlines, appointments and getting home to family.

Since its launch, Booster has experienced exciting growth and has delivered more than 7 million gallons of gas. It is a highly sought-after perk at more than 300 large employers including Cisco, Oracle, Gilead, eBay, PepsiCo, Facebook, as well as most of the Fortune 100 companies based in Booster's service regions of Dallas-Fort Worth and the San Francisco Bay.

"At the end of the day, getting gas is a mundane but stressful chore that takes time away from what matters," continued Mycroft. "We want to help customers spend more time doing things they actually want to do and avoid some of the hassle that comes with fueling your tank."

About Booster Fuels

Booster is the gas station that comes directly to your office or retail parking spot, saving you time, money, and the hassle of the gas station errand. Booster provides high-quality gas at competitive prices with free same-day delivery. The app-based service is offered at hundreds of companies, office parks, and university campuses, as well as to commercial fleets and now shopping malls in the San Francisco Bay and Greater Dallas-Fort Worth areas. Eighteen Fortune 100 companies offer Booster to their employees. The company has raised over $32 million in funding from such venture capital firms as Conversion Capital, Maveron, Madrona Venture Group, Version One, Stanford-StartX, and Perot Jain LP.

