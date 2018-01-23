

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $201.64 million, or $2.51 per share. This was up from $179.01 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $687.28 million. This was up from $628.79 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $201.64 Mln. vs. $179.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.51 vs. $2.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.44 -Revenue (Q4): $687.28 Mln vs. $628.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.3%



