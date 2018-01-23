Combination Strengthens CDMO's Early Phase Drug Development Offering

Avista Pharma Solutions, Inc. ("Avista Pharma") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Solid Form Solutions, Ltd. located in Edinburgh, Scotland. Solid Form Solutions is a leading provider of solid state chemistry and crystallization development services for clients in the pharmaceutical industry. The addition of Solid Form Solutions further expands Avista Pharma's existing solid phase chemistry services and provides both companies' customers seamless access to a full suite of drug development services ranging from analytical development to API and drug product manufacturing.

"This acquisition is evidence of our ongoing commitment to provide our clients the most efficient path to success with their drug development and manufacturing projects," said Patrick Walsh, CEO of Avista Pharma. "Solid Form Solutions has a reputation of providing valuable early phase services that significantly reduce risk and improve speed later during the drug development process."

Solid Form Solutions will continue operating in its Edinburgh, Scotland facility, providing clients with services including salt screening and selection, co-crystal and polymorph screening, crystallization development, and other analytical testing and development.

Dr. Stephen Watt, CEO of Solid Form Solutions, said, "Solid Form Solutions has been built on deep scientific expertise and an intense focus on the needs of our clients, and those characteristics directly align with our colleagues at Avista Pharma. We are excited to be able to bring a broader array of drug development services to our clients while avoiding the time and costs associated with tech transfer to a third-party."

The acquisition of Solid Form Solutions follows a year of significant investment in facilities and capacity expansion for Avista Pharma. During 2017, Avista Pharma announced the expansion of its analytical research and development capabilities in Durham, NC, its API and drug product manufacturing capacity in Longmont, CO, and its microbiology and sterility testing capabilities in Agawam, MA. Avista Pharma is a portfolio company of Ampersand Capital Partners.

ABOUT AVISTA PHARMA SOLUTIONS, INC.:

Avista Pharma Solutions is a contract development, manufacturing, and testing organization that understands what it takes to rapidly advance products through every stage of development.With over 200,000 square feet of laboratory and manufacturing space in the U.S. and U.K.,Avista Pharma offers a broad suite of scientifically differentiated services ranging from early stage discovery, API and Drug Product development and cGMP manufacturing to stand-alone analytical and microbiology testing support. Led by our broad experience and collaborative approach, we are committed to finding the shortest, most efficient path to success for our clients success that goes beyond science. For more information on Avista Pharma visit www.avistapharma.com.

ABOUT AMPERSAND CAPITAL PARTNERS:

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of our core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

