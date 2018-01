Reykjavík, 2018-01-23 13:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Orkuveita Reykjavíkur's Financial Calendar 2018



Annual Financial Statements 2017 and Annual Report 2017 Week 10 Interim Financial Statements Q1 2018 Week 22 Annual General Meeting June Interim Financial Statements H1 2018 Week 35 Consolidated Financial Forecast 2019 Week 39 Interim Financial Statements Q3 2018 Week 48



Contact: Eiríkur Hjálmarsson Head of Communications eirikur.hjalmarsson@or.is