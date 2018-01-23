The Future of the Space Industry, 2018-2030 and Beyond

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Future of Space, 2030 and Beyond" report
This study covers key industry Mega Trends impacting the space industry, and the implications on space of ongoing technological developments. It identifies areas of opportunities for the space industry and also areas where the space industry will potentially add value in terms of helping the industry Mega Trend being realized.
All space industry participants and a range of industry verticals will benefit from this visionary study that captures a Big Picture' perspective of the space industry and how it is looking to revolutionize industries across the globe. Technology companies who are looking to feed into the digital transformation Mega Trend across industries will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future.
Research Scope
This research study includes:
- Product Scope: Industry Mega trends and Space Mega Trends
- Geographic Scope: Global
- End-user Scope: All industries related to the space industry
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key industry Mega Trends and their significance for space?
- What are the key trends within the satellite manufacturing domain?
- What are the key trends within the launch services domain?
- What are the key trends within the satellite operations domain?
- What are they key trends within the downstream services domain?
- What are the key trends within the deep space missions domain?
- What are the key trends within the different industries and applications which use products and services from the space industry?
- What are the future implications for industries and the space industry?
- What will the space industry look like by 2030?
- What are the major developments in the space travel industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Future of Space - Key Developments
- Future of Space - Top-Level SWOT for the Space Industry
- Next-Gen Connectivity Landscape - Space Significance
- Future of Space - What It Means to the World
- Key Evolutions to Look Out For
- Future of Space - The Internet of Everything Perspective
2. Research Methodology
3. Mega Trends
- Global Mega Trends to 2040 - What is a Mega Trend?
- Key Sub-trends to Consider within Mega Trends
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. Satellite Manufacturing
- Increasing Satellite Production
- Serial Production, IIoT and Additive Manufacturing
- Evolution of Small Satellite Manufacturing Value Chain
- High Throughput Satellite Communication Services
- All Electric Satellites - Disruption Enabling Migration
- Satellite Missions (2016-2029) - Satellite Segments
6. Launch Services
- The Rising Need for Increasing Satellite Launch Capacity
- Globalization Driven by Small Satellites
- Increasing Private Investment in Launch Services
- Air Launched Rocket Systems
- New Business Models - Small Satellite Launch Services
7. Satellite Operations
- Satellite Services
- Satellites Across Applications
- Ground Station Networks
- Uberization of Satellite Mission Operations
8. Downstream Services
- Satellite Services
- Broadband and Narrowband Services to Remote Locations
- Increased Navigation Systems and Services
- Services Adding Value to IoT Solutions
9. End-user Markets and Applications
- Maritime Surveillance and Management
- Satellite-based Maritime Surveillance - Opportunities
- Air Traffic Management, Connectivity and Unmanned Systems
- Automotive ITS and Connectivity
- Rail Networks
- Logistics
- Public Safety and Disaster Management
- National Security
- Internet of Things
- Media
- Location-based Services (LBS)
- Sustainability
- Blockchain
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Elon Musk and High Speed Air Travel
10. Space Missions and Exploration
- Future Scenarios
- Space Tourism - Sub-orbital Flights & High Speed Air Travel
- Race to the Moon - Back and Future
- Deep Space Missions - Where and Why
- Human Transportation Legacy and the Future
11. Ecosystems and Business Models
- Introduction and Implications
- Increasing Investment by the End-user Community
- Disruption of Tech Giants
- Horizontal Integration
- Industry Consolidation
- Diversifying Roles in the Imagery Analytics Value Chain
- Start-up Invasion
- Next-gen Geospatial - Newer and Cheaper Solutions
- HTS Business Models - Enabling Service Providers
12. Space Management
- Space Debris and Congestion - Constellations and Concerns
- Space Weather Services
- Space Situational Awareness
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Defence & Space
- Leonardo
- OneWeb
- Planet
- Swedish Space Corporation
- Thales
- Virgin Orbit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ccvqdb/the_future_of_the?w=5
