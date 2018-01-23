The Future of the Space Industry, 2018-2030 and Beyond

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This study covers key industry Mega Trends impacting the space industry, and the implications on space of ongoing technological developments. It identifies areas of opportunities for the space industry and also areas where the space industry will potentially add value in terms of helping the industry Mega Trend being realized.

All space industry participants and a range of industry verticals will benefit from this visionary study that captures a Big Picture' perspective of the space industry and how it is looking to revolutionize industries across the globe. Technology companies who are looking to feed into the digital transformation Mega Trend across industries will also benefit from this study as they will get to understand their potential role in the future.



Research Scope



This research study includes:



Product Scope: Industry Mega trends and Space Mega Trends

Geographic Scope: Global

End-user Scope: All industries related to the space industry

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key industry Mega Trends and their significance for space?

What are the key trends within the satellite manufacturing domain?

What are the key trends within the launch services domain?

What are the key trends within the satellite operations domain?

What are they key trends within the downstream services domain?

What are the key trends within the deep space missions domain?

What are the key trends within the different industries and applications which use products and services from the space industry?

What are the future implications for industries and the space industry?

What will the space industry look like by 2030?

What are the major developments in the space travel industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Future of Space - Key Developments

Future of Space - Top-Level SWOT for the Space Industry

Next-Gen Connectivity Landscape - Space Significance

Future of Space - What It Means to the World

Key Evolutions to Look Out For

Future of Space - The Internet of Everything Perspective

2. Research Methodology

3. Mega Trends

Global Mega Trends to 2040 - What is a Mega Trend ?

? Key Sub-trends to Consider within Mega Trends

4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Satellite Manufacturing

Increasing Satellite Production

Serial Production, IIoT and Additive Manufacturing

Evolution of Small Satellite Manufacturing Value Chain

High Throughput Satellite Communication Services

All Electric Satellites - Disruption Enabling Migration

Satellite Missions (2016-2029) - Satellite Segments

6. Launch Services

The Rising Need for Increasing Satellite Launch Capacity

Globalization Driven by Small Satellites

Increasing Private Investment in Launch Services

Air Launched Rocket Systems

New Business Models - Small Satellite Launch Services

7. Satellite Operations

Satellite Services

Satellites Across Applications

Ground Station Networks

Uberization of Satellite Mission Operations

8. Downstream Services

Satellite Services

Broadband and Narrowband Services to Remote Locations

Increased Navigation Systems and Services

Services Adding Value to IoT Solutions

9. End-user Markets and Applications

Maritime Surveillance and Management

Satellite-based Maritime Surveillance - Opportunities

Air Traffic Management, Connectivity and Unmanned Systems

Automotive ITS and Connectivity

Rail Networks

Logistics

Public Safety and Disaster Management

National Security

Internet of Things

Media

Location-based Services (LBS)

Sustainability

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Elon Musk and High Speed Air Travel

10. Space Missions and Exploration

Future Scenarios

Space Tourism - Sub-orbital Flights & High Speed Air Travel

Race to the Moon - Back and Future

Deep Space Missions - Where and Why

Human Transportation Legacy and the Future

11. Ecosystems and Business Models

Introduction and Implications

Increasing Investment by the End-user Community

Disruption of Tech Giants

Horizontal Integration

Industry Consolidation

Diversifying Roles in the Imagery Analytics Value Chain

Start-up Invasion

Next-gen Geospatial - Newer and Cheaper Solutions

HTS Business Models - Enabling Service Providers

12. Space Management

Space Debris and Congestion - Constellations and Concerns

Space Weather Services

Space Situational Awareness

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits





Companies Mentioned





Airbus Defence & Space

Leonardo

OneWeb

Planet

Swedish Space Corporation

Thales

Virgin Orbit





