Hager + Elsässer Awarded Contract To Modernize Biological Wastewater Treatment Plant For The Knauf Company In Russia

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Hager + Elsässer (H+E), an Aquarion Group company and a leading international supplier of industrial process and wastewater treatment, together with its Russian affiliate OOO H+E Rus, has received an order to modernize a biological wastewater treatment plant for Knauf Petroboard AG in Russia.

Knauf Petroboard is a leader in Russia and the CIS countries in the manufacture of packaging and wall lining board used to make gypsum plasterboard.

Modernization of the sewage treatment plant is necessary to improve the system for the introduction of clarified wastewater into sensitive rivers used for fishing. Hager + Elsässer was awarded this contract due to its many years of experience, its stable network in Russia and its Russian subsidiary OOO H+E Rus, and the process concept for the renewal of the wastewater treatment plant.

Further deciding factors were that Hager + Elsässer will undertake the modernization of the sewage plant concurrently with the modernization of a board machine at the site, and that it can ensure the plant will meet the strict limit values for purified wastewater to be discharged into the river.

As one of the first three steps of the project, two new drum screens and two clarifiers of FLOCOMAT.T will be installed. FLOCOMAT.T is high performance contact sludge settler with many references as reliable shock load resistant, cost- and space-saving primary clarifier.

In addition, the two existing clarifiers will be converted into a combination of high-load biological treatment process BIOFIT.H and low-load BIOFIT.C. The blower station will also be expanded, and the existing second-stage aeration tanks will be retrofitted with a new aeration system, AEROFIT.V.

In the future, a disinfection plant will be installed downstream of the wastewater treatment before treated water is discharged into the river.

The special feature of the process combination lies in the fourth modernization step - a so-called tertiary cleaning stage. It consists of multi-step approach including fixed biofilm and adsorption process and chemical precipitation stage ending up with a FLOCOPAC high-performance contact sludge inclined-plate clarifier. This stage makes it possible to achieve the required low discharge values.

Each selected treatment stage is part of Hager + Elsässer's robust portfolio of water treatment solutions. Integrating these solutions into already existing components of the plant is expected to achieve cost savings.

At present, design work is underway to implement the first stage, which will start operation in summer 2018.

About Aquarion Group

A total enhanced EPC solution provider, Aquarion Group is a leading provider of advanced water systems, solutions and technologies for the oil & gas industry, energy sector and other process industries. Aquarion has operations in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, UK, the UAE, Chile, Russia and Southeast Asia. In addition to a competitive advantage through in-house R&D related to green- and brownfield project solutions, Aquarion Group has established a competitive advantage through acquisitions of companies with breakthrough Intellectual Property around the world. Aquarion Group offers highly competitive solutions across all three major approaches of water purification: chemical, biological and physical.

About Hager + Elsässer

Headquartered in Stuttgart for more than eight decades, Hager + Elsässer is a leading manufacturer of equipment for process and ultrapure water and wastewater treatment for various industries. Aquarion Group's core asset, the company is known for superior engineering, technology innovation and experience, having successfully completed more than 30,000 projects in 135 countries since more than 100 years.

