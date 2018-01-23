

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $633 million, or $2.28 per share. This was down from $919 million, or $3.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $7.45 billion. This was up from $7.19 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $633 Mln. vs. $919 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $3.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $7.45 Bln vs. $7.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



