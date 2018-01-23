Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Williams-Sonoma Has a Dividend Yield of 2.82%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 24, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 23, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on WSM:

Dividend Declared

On December 15, 2017, Williams-Sonoma announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 25, 2018.

Williams-Sonoma's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.82%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 1.84% for the Services sector. The Company has raised dividend for eight consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.44 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Williams-Sonoma is forecasted to report earnings of $3.86 per share for the next year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.56 per share.

As of October 29, 2017, Williams-Sonoma's cash and cash and equivalents totaled $90.78 million compared to $75.38 million as on October 30, 2016. For the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $112.93 million compared to $122.46 million for the year ago comparable period. During Q3 2017, Williams-Sonoma's cash returned to stockholders totaled approximately $95 million, comprising $61 million in stock repurchases and $34 million in dividends. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Williams-Sonoma

On January 04, 2018, Williams-Sonoma announced the launch of Robin, a new multi-channel specialty brand within the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio focused on fostering healthier lifestyles through improved sleep quality. The Robin suite of products is designed to aid in sleep quality and wellness by promoting rest, renewal, and relaxation.

The Robin collection of products will be sold in select stores and online by Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma Home. The brand's launch is anchored by the exclusive Robin Sleep System, which includes the Robin Pocket Spring Mattress Set and the SleepScore Max Sleep Improvement Monitor.

About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing eight distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham - are marketed through e-ommerce websites, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma currently operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchises that operate stores in the Middle-East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Williams-Sonoma's stock marginally advanced 0.31%, ending the trading session at $55.46.

Volume traded for the day: 821.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.55%; previous three-month period - up 8.17%; past twelve-month period - up 14.02%; and year-to-date - up 7.27%

After yesterday's close, Williams-Sonoma's market cap was at $4.61 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Furnishing Stores industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

