Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - US FTC Suggests Divestment of Certain Stores to Complete Previously Announced Acquisition of Sunoco's Stores by Parent of 7-Eleven

The FTC's Suggestion

On January 19, 2018, the FTC disclosed that Seven & i, the parent company of 7-Eleven, has agreed to certain conditions set forth by the FTC before approving the proposed acquisition of Sunoco's convenience and fuel retail stores by its US subsidiary 7-Eleven.

The FTC had raised antitrust concerns regarding the deal and felt that the acquisition of Sunoco's stores by 7-Eleven would negatively impact competition in 76 local markets across 20 metropolitan areas. FTC's contention was that most fuel retail outlets compete based on price of fuel, convenience store format, product offerings, and location. It observed that consumers in these geographic markets typically choose the nearest retail fuel outlets located along their planned routes. The deal would lead to complete monopoly in 18 markets, the number of competitors would reduce from three to two in 39 markets and in 19 markets the number of competitors would reduce from four to three. In this situation, either 7-Eleven could easily raise prices unilaterally or the rest of the players could raise prices unilaterally by synchronizing their actions.

The FTC has suggested a remedy to overcome this problem. It has suggested that 7-Eleven sell 26 retail fuel outlets to Sunoco while Sunoco should continue to own 33 fuel outlets that it planned to sell to 7-Eleven as part of the acquisition deal. Both Companies have agreed to FTC's suggestions. Accordingly, Sunoco plans to convert all the 59 stores in question into commission agent sites and will have full control over the fuel pricing and supply at these locations. The FTC plans to appoint a trustee to monitor the implementation of the suggestions and other terms put forth by the FTC.

The FTC's suggestion paves way for completion of the 7-Eleven-Sunoco Deal. The FTC will give its final verdict on the matter after February 20, 2018.

The 7-Eleven-Sunoco Deal

The Seven & i's announced the proposed acquisition of Sunoco's convenience and fuel retail stores through its subsidiary 7-Eleven in April 2017. As per the terms of the deal 7-Eleven would acquire approximately 1,110 stores located across 19 geographic regions in East Coast and in Texas. The deal valued approximately $3.3 billion included fuel, merchandise, and inventories at these stores. As part of the deal, Sunoco also agreed to supply approximately 2.2 billion gallons of fuel annually for a 15-year period. The supply of fuel was covered under a separate fuel supply agreement between Sunoco and a 7-Eleven subsidiary. The deal is expected to expand 7-Eleven's existing network, strengthen its presence in Texas and Eastern US states improve its profitability. The deal was part of Seven & i Group's Medium-Term Management Plan which aimed for $5,000 in average daily merchandise sales per store and 10,000 operational stores by fiscal year ending on February 29, 2020. The deal was expected to close in Q4 2017 subject to receiving the requisite approvals and closing conditions.

About Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd

Seven & i is a Tokyo, Japan-based comprehensive retail group that through its Group of companies manages a globally unrivalled, diverse range of business categories, including convenience stores, superstores, department stores, specialty stores, banking, and Internet business. Its popular brands include Seven-Eleven, Ito-Yokado, Sogo, SEIBU, LOFT, Denny's, and Seven & i Group stores. The Group has over 63,000 stores in more than 18 countries across the globe. This included over 11,000 7-Eleven stores across US, Canada, and Mexico.

About Sunoco L.P.

Dallas, Texas-based Sunoco is a master limited partnership that operates one of the leading wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing platforms in US. It operates 1,346 convenience stores and retail fuel sites and distributes motor fuel to 7,898 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers, and distributors located in 30 states. Sunoco is also the world's largest manufacturer and marketer of racing fuels as well as the official fuel of NASCAR. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE: ETE) is the parent company and owns Sunoco's general partner and all of Sunoco's incentive distribution rights.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Sunoco's stock climbed 2.39%, ending the trading session at $32.53.

Volume traded for the day: 418.16 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.87%; previous three-month period - up 5.62%; past twelve-month period - up 21.84%; and year-to-date - up 14.54%

After yesterday's close, Sunoco's market cap was at $3.24 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 10.14%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors