Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: PTC's Revenue Grew 7.1%; Adjusted EPS Surged 19.2%

Stock Monitor: Infosys Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended December 30, 2017, PTC's total revenues increased 7.1% to $306.64 million from $286.33 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted total revenues increased 6.9% to $307.01 million from $287.24 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $299.8 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's license and subscription bookings increased 16% to $104 million on a y-o-y basis.

During Q1 FY18, PTC's gross profit increased 9.5% to $223.69 million from $204.21 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 160 basis points to 72.9% of revenue from 71.3% of revenue in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, PTC's adjusted gross profit increased 9% to $233.55 million from $214.30 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin increased 140 basis points to 76.2% of revenue from 74.8% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, PTC's operating income increased 283.1% to $17.47 million from $4.56 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 410 basis points to 5.7% of revenue from 1.6% of revenue in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, PTC's adjusted operating income increased 14.5% to $50.67 million from $44.26 million in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 110 basis points to 16.5% of revenue from 15.4% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, PTC's earnings before tax (EBT) was positive $6.47 million compared to negative $6.50 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, PTC's net income was $13.88 million compared to net loss of $9.14 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS was positive $0.12 compared to negative $0.08 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, PTC's adjusted net income increased 17.5% to $36.08 million on a y-o-y basis from $30.71 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 19.2% to $0.31 on a y-o-y basis from $0.26 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.30.

Balance Sheet

As on December 30, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents increased 4.2% to $291.68 million from $280.00 million on September 30, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's debt, net of deferred issuance costs, increased 4.2% to $742.62 million from $712.41 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 13.9% to $131.06 million from $152.30 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was positive $25.13 million compared to negative $47.88 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For Q2 FY18, the Company is forecasting revenue to be in the band of $300 million to $305 million and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.28 to $0.32. The Company estimates license and subscription bookings to be in the range of $94 million to $104 million for Q2 FY18.

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.39. The Company estimates license and subscription bookings to be in the band of $455 million to $475 million for fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, PTC Inc.'s stock advanced 1.95%, ending the trading session at $72.85.

Volume traded for the day: 1.63 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.08 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 21.72%; previous three-month period - up 21.17%; past twelve-month period - up 46.99%; and year-to-date - up 19.88%

After yesterday's close, PTC Inc.'s market cap was at $8.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 301.03.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Technical & System Software industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors