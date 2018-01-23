Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Plexus Reported Record Revenues

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PLXS. Plexus posted its first quarter fiscal 2018 (Q1 FY18) financial results on January 17, 2018. The leading electronic manufacturers' won 44 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing approximately $200 million in annualized revenue. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Plexus posted net sales of $677.29 million compared to $635.02 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 6.66%. Sales growth was attributed to the increase in the segment's revenues, where top 10 customers accounted for 58.00% of sales, increasing 3.00% from Q4 FY17. The Company's trailing four quarter wins were approximately $794.00 million in annualized revenue. Plexus' revenue numbers missed analysts' estimates of $684.70 million.

Plexus's gross profit was $63.52 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $64.36 million in Q1 FY17, decreasing 1.29% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses amounted to $31.97 million in the reported quarter compared to $30.45 million in the year ago corresponding period, increasing 4.97% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income totaled $31.56 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $33.90 million in Q1 FY17, decreasing 6.92% on a y-o-y basis. Operating margin was 4.70% in the reported quarter.

Plexus reported net loss of $98.49 million in the reported quarter compared to net income of $28.19 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's loss per share was $2.93 in Q1 FY18 compared to the earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Adjusted earnings of the Company were $0.75 in the reported quarter compared to $0.82 in Q1 FY17, reflecting a decrease of 8.54% on a y-o-y basis. The decline was due to $125 million tax expense as a consequence of US tax reform. Adjusted earnings numbers missed analysts' estimates of $0.80.

Plexus' Segment Details

Plexus has four business segments, namely: (i) Healthcare/ Life Sciences; (ii) Industrial/ Commercial; (iii) Communications; and (iv) Aerospace/ Defense.

The Healthcare/ Life Sciences segment reported net sales jumped 12.32% to $237 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $211 million in Q1 FY17 and represented 35.00% of the overall revenue in the reported quarter versus 33.00% in the year ago same period.

The Industrial/ Commercial segment posted net sales of $207.00 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $206 million in Q1 FY17, increasing 0.49% on a y-o-y basis.

The Communications segment's net sales advanced 1.53% to $133 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $131 million in Q1 FY17.

The Aerospace/ Defense segment reported net sales of $100 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $87 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting growth of 14.94% compared to the year ago same period.

On a geographical basis, revenues from the Americas decreased 5.08% to $299 million in Q1 FY18 from $315 million in Q1 FY17. Revenues from Asia/Pacific region increased 11.61% to $346 million in the reported quarter from $310 million in Q1 FY17. Revenues from Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) were $64 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $39 million in Q1 FY17, advancing 64.10% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

As on December 30, 2017, Plexus had cash and cash equivalents of $506.69 million compared to $496.51 million as on December 30, 2016. Free cash flow of the Company was $52.40 million for Q1 FY18. Plexus' return on invested capital (ROIC) was 16.20% for the reported quarter compared to 17.30% for the same period last fiscal year. The Company repurchased 158,000 shares worth $9.50 million at an average price of $60.25 per share.

Outlook

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, the Company is expecting sales to be in the range of $670 million to $710 million, and EPS to be in the band of $0.68 to $0.78. For fiscal year 2018, the Company projects its free cash flow to exceed $100 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Plexus' stock slightly declined 0.97%, ending the trading session at $59.97.

Volume traded for the day: 206.45 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 152.84 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.83%; previous six-month period - up 10.12%; and past twelve-month period - up 12.79%

After yesterday's close, Plexus' market cap was at $2.00 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Printed Circuit Boards industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

