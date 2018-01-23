

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $687 million, or $1.83 per share. This was up from $577 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $2.98 billion. This was up from $2.75 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $687 Mln. vs. $577 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.83 vs. $1.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -Revenue (Q4): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX