ARSENAL HOLDINGS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 23rd January 2018, Arsenal Holdings plc (the "Company') received notification that on 22nd January 2018, KSE UK Inc, wholly owned by Stanley Kroenke, a director of the Company, acquired 22 ordinary shares of GBP1.00 each in the Company at a price of GBP28,000 per share.

Taking into account such acquisition, KSE UK Inc, wholly owned by Stanley Kroenke, has a beneficial interest in, and controls voting rights over, 41,743 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 67.09% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.

23rd January 2018