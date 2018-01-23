Sandvik included in 2018 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today the 2018 iteration of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100) index was released during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Sandvik is included in the list for the first time and ranked 65 overall.

Global 100 represent the top 2% in most leading companies in the world on sustainability performance.

"Sustainability is an integrated part of our business. A sustainable approach to business, helping our customers become safer, more efficient and more productive, will contribute to ensuring long-term value creation for our customers, investors and employees", says Björn Rosengren, President and CEO of Sandvik.

To determine the ranking, 5,994 publicly listed companies were analyzed against global industry peers on a suite of 17 quantitative key performance indicators ranging from sustainable offerings, financial performance, human resources management, energy and water use, to sustainability leadership.

"We are very proud to, for the first time, be included in the Global 100 index. The indicators measured are well in line with our sustainable business strategy, that evaluates the sustainability performance in our own operations as well as in our offering to customers", says Christina Båge-Friborg, Head of Sustainable Business at Sandvik.

Sandvik is also included in in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, FTSE4Good and in the Ethibel Sustainability Indexes.

TheGlobal 100Index is compiled by the media and investment advisory firm, Corporate Knights.

