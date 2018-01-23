The new scheme, named Zonnendelen, will enable electricity consumers with no available surface to install a PV system to buy a share in a net metered installation owned by a third party, and to use its stake in the project to reduce their energy bills.

The Energy Minister of the Belgian Flemish-speaking marco-region of Flanders, Bart Tommelein has announced a plan to introduce a virtual net metering scheme for solar PV energy.

Tommelein said that local network opertors, Eandis and Infrax will invite the region's power distributors to take part to the program in February. In the first phase, the two grid ...

