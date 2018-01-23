The investment forges Global Blockchain's strategic initiatives with GIVEMESPORT media properties and large audience.



TORONTO and LONDON, 2018-01-23 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX-V:BKD) (OTC:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement financing (the "Offering") with Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:BLOC) ("Global Blockchain" or "GBT"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CDN$3.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$3,000,000.



Global Blockchain President Shidan Gouran said, "We see a very substantial opportunity to introduce blockchain technology to the GIVEMESPORT ecosystem and support this with our blockchain expertise. It is a key factor in our investment here. GIVEMESPORT has a leading global sports web property and a massive audience on Facebook with over 26 million fans."



The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 18.46 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.1 billion impressions (Aug-17), reaching over 119 million unique users (Aug-17) per month on Facebook alone.



Gouran added, "We think there are multiple paths to stimulate growth and new monetization of this user base, with new methods of user engagement and transactions that our technology can help with."



Nick Thain, Breaking Data Corp. CEO, said, "We see the blockchain space as an opportunity for our Company to integrate this technology into our growth strategies. This investment by a key strategic partner will help us leverage our AI and sports media content with the blockchain opportunities that are available to us. This investment by GBT is part of ongoing plans to remain at the forefront of key synergistic technologies that separate us from other sports media companies."



More specifically, Breaking Data and GBT will collectively investigate opportunities which can be implemented using blockchain-based applications and protocols, to enhance the GIVEMSPORT audience and user experience, including how to best leverage the huge following on Facebook and GIVMESPORT.com.



In addition, Breaking Data has provided GBT with a right of first refusal in respect of any offerings by Breaking Data which involve the use of blockchain or similar technologies.



The common shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period which expires on May 23, 2018.



About Breaking Data Corp http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/



Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.



GIVEMESPORT: http://www.givemesport.com/



About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.



Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. is an investment company which proposes to provide investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies. GBT is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Other information relating to GBT is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.



Contact Information: Breaking Data Corp. Jae Chalfin, CCO (905) 761-9200, Ext. 21 jc@givemesport.com www.breakingdatacorp.com www.givemesport.com