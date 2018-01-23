sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,078 Euro		-0,022
-2,02 %
WKN: A2JST8 ISIN: CA37958L1076 Ticker-Symbol: BWSP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,016
1,043
16:03
1,024
1,042
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BREAKING DATA CORP
BREAKING DATA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BREAKING DATA CORP1,67+4,38 %
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP1,078-2,02 %