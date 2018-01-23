Active-Investors: Free Research Report as IBM's Clocked First Revenue Growth in More than Five Years; Adjusted EPS Gained 3%

Stock Monitor: Atlassian Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, IBM's revenue grew 4% to $22.54 billion compared to $21.77 billion of revenue in Q4 2016. The Company's strategic imperatives revenue (cloud computing, cybersecurity, mobile and data analytics) for the reported quarter jumped 17% to $11.1 billion on a y-o-y basis.

For full year 2017, IBM's revenue totaled $79.1 billion, down 1% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's strategic imperatives revenue for FY17 jumped 11% to $36.5 billion and represented 46% of IBM's overall revenue.

For Q4 2017, IBM reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $1.05 billion, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $4.50 billion, or $4.73 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter earnings included a one-time charge of $5.5 billion associated with the enactment of US tax reform. IBM reported Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings of $5.18 per diluted share, up 3% on a y-o-y basis.

For FY17, IBM reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $5.76 billion, or $6.14 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $11.87 billion, or $12.39 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's reported period earnings included a one-time charge of $5.5 billion associated with the enactment of US tax reform. IBM reported FY17 non-GAAP earnings of $12.9 billion, or $13.80 per diluted share.

IBM's Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

During Q4 2017, IBM's Cognitive Solutions division, which includes solutions software and transaction processing software, revenue grew 3% to 5.4 billion on a y-o-y basis, driven by security and transaction processing software. The Company's Global Business Services revenues, which comprises of consulting, global process services, and application management, edged up 1% to $4.2 billion on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, the Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment which consist of infrastructure services, technical support services, and integration software reported revenues of $9.2 billion, down 1% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Systems division that includes systems hardware and operating systems software, revenues surged 32% to $3.3 billion on a y-o-y basis, driven by growth in IBM Z, Power Systems, and storage. IBM's Global Financing segment, comprising of financing and used equipment sales, reported revenues of $450 million, up 1% compared to the year ago same period.

Strategic Imperatives Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, IBM's cloud revenues soared 30% to $5.5 billion on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Cloud revenue over the past 12 months was $17.0 billion, including $9.3 billion delivered as-a-service and $7.8 billion for hardware, software, and services. The annual exit run rate for as-a-service revenue increased to $10.3 billion in Q4 2017 from $8.6 billion in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, IBM's revenues from analytics increased 9% to $6.1 billion on a y-o-y basis, while revenues from mobile jumped 23% to $1.3 billion and revenues from security soared 132% to $1.5 billion on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In Q4 2017, IBM generated net cash from operating activities of $5.7 billion, or $7.8 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $6.8 billion in the reported quarter. The Company ended Q4 2017 with $12.6 billion of cash on hand, while the Company's debt totaled $46.8 billion, including Global Financing.

The Company returned $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.7 billion of gross share repurchases to shareholders. At the end of December 2017, IBM had $3.8 billion remaining in its current share repurchase authorization.

IBM generated full-year 2017 free cash flow of $13.0 billion, excluding Global Financing receivables. The Company returned $9.8 billion to shareholders through $5.5 billion in dividends and $4.3 billion of gross share repurchases.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, International Business Machines' stock was marginally up 0.14%, ending the trading session at $162.60.

Volume traded for the day: 8.45 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.31 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.11%; previous three-month period - up 1.06%; past six-month period - up 10.55%; and year-to-date - up 5.98%

After yesterday's close, International Business Machines' market cap was at $156.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

