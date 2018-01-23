Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Hancock Holding's Q4 Adjusted EPS Outshined Estimates

Stock Monitor: Citizens First Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Hancock Holding's net interest income grew to $208.05 million in Q4 FY17 from $167.80 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's net interest income (Tax-equivalent or "TE") also rose to $217.00 million in Q4 FY17 from $175.31 million in Q4 FY16. Non-interest income increased to $69.69 million in Q4 FY17 from $65.89 million in the year ago same quarter. Meanwhile, non-interest expense expenses for the reported quarter stood at $168.06 million versus $156.28 million in the last year's comparable quarter.

The holding Company for Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank reported net income of $55.45 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, compared to $51.83 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Adjusting for the impact from tax reform re-measurement charge, the Company posted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share in Q4 FY17, which came in above Wall Street's expectations of $0.83 per diluted share.

In full year FY17, Hancock Holding's net interest income increased to $792.31 million from $659.12 million in FY16. The Company's non-interest income also improved to $267.78 million during FY17 from $250.78 million in the previous year. Net income for the reported quarter came in at $215.63 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, up from $149.30 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company's return on average assets was 0.82% versus 0.88% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The net income available to average common equity came in at 7.67% in Q4 FY17 compared to 8.19% reported in the year ago same period. The Company's efficiency ratio was 56.57% in Q4 FY17 compared to 62.82% in Q4 FY16. Net interest margin (TE) improved to 3.48% during Q4 FY17 from 3.26% in Q4 FY16. Average loan/deposit ratio also improved to 86.57% during Q4 FY17 from 86.31% in the year ago corresponding period.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 7.73% at December 31, 2017, compared to 8.64% as on December 31, 2016. During Q4 FY17, return on average tangible common equity was 10.81% versus 11.42% in the prior year's same quarter.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Hancock Holding's average loans balance at the end of Q4 FY16 was $18.84 billion compared to $16.32 billion at the end of Q4 FY16. Total average deposits as on December 31, 2017, were $21.76 billion versus $18.91 billion recorded as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's exposure to energy industry totaled $1.1 billion, or 5.6% of total loans, in Q4 FY17, down from 6.0% y-o-y.

The Company had total non-performing assets of $401 million at December 31, 2017, up $13.2 million from September 30, 2017. Non-performing assets as a percent of total loans, ORE, and other foreclosed assets was 2.11% at December 31, 2017, up 5 bps from September 30, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Hancock Holding's stock slightly declined 0.36%, ending the trading session at $55.90.

Volume traded for the day: 381.11 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.15%; previous three-month period - up 10.47%; past twelve-month period - up 24.78%; and year-to-date - up 12.93%

After yesterday's close, Hancock Holding's market cap was at $4.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.47.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Southeast Banks industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

