Active-Investors: Wired News - Golar LNG Announces New Long-Term FSRU Contract; Project Commencement Expected in Q4 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Golar LNG Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: GMLP) ("Golar LNG"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GMLP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 19, 2018, the Company, a leading LNG-based organization servicing the entire LNG midstream from liquefaction to shipping and regasification, announced that it executed a 15-year charter with an energy and logistics Company for the provision of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and related services in the Atlantic Basin. The charter, according to Golar LNG, delivered the partnership with the flexibility to either nominate the Golar Spirit or the Golar Freeze to service the contract subject to the case that the nominated FSRU qualifies certain technical specifications ahead of the project start-up, which is expected in Q4 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Golar LNG Partners most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GMLP

The Announcement

Golar LNG stated that the vessel is expected to be in service for up to 15 years without drydock and would, therefore, undergo drydocking and some additional minor modifications prior to service commencement. According to the Company, the capital element of the charter rate would vary as per the demand for regasification throughput, but would also include a cap and a floor, resulting in the expected generation of annual operating income between $18 million and $22 million.

The charter includes an option after 3 years for the charterer to conclude the contract and seek an alternative gasification solution, in the event that certain throughput targets remain unmet. Moreover, Golar LNG will hold the matching right to provide the alternative solution, with a 5-year extension option for the charter. Golar LNG views this contract as a step to demonstrate the underlying value of the Company's existing assets, adding significant term and revenue backlog, while simultaneously reducing re-contracting risk.

Company Growth Prospects

On November 30, 2017, Golar LNG reported its Q3 2017 results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2017. The Company reported an operating loss of $22.9 million versus an operating loss of $24 million in Q2 2017. During the quarter, the Company closed a Series A Preferred Unit offering, raising net proceeds of $134 million. The Company additionally issued first 50% of Incentive Distribution Right reset Earn-Out Units to Golar LNG.

On August 15, 2017, Golar LNG entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the sale of equity interests in the Hilli. The interests represented about 50% of two liquefaction trains, out of the four, that had been contracted to Perenco Cameroon SA, and Societe Nationale Des Hydrocarbures for an eight-year term.

The sold interest, according to Golar LNG, included a 5% stake in any future incremental earnings generated by the current uncontracted expansion capacity, but did not include exposure to the oil linked component of Hilli's current revenue stream. The agreement was closed at $658 million, less net lease obligation under the vessel financing facility, which was expected to be between $468 million - $480 million, representing 50% of the Hilli post-delivery facility. The closing of the sale was expected to take place on or before April 30, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Golar LNG Partners' stock rose 1.22%, ending the trading session at $23.22.

Volume traded for the day: 407.56 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 266.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.34%; previous three-month period - up 0.87%; past twelve-month period - up 0.87%; and year-to-date - up 1.84%

After yesterday's close, Golar LNG Partners' market cap was at $1.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.25.

The stock has a dividend yield of 9.95%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Shipping industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors