Global Cognitive Security Market In IT & Telecommunication Market 2017-2023 - Market is Expected to Reach $3.68 Billion

The "Cognitive Security Market In IT & Telecommunication: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offer
The Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication is Expected to Reach $3.68 Billion By 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 30.36%ing.
The increasing shift toward the use of cognitive security services for data storage of confidential and private data of an organization and the rise in employee mobility contribute to the need for cognitive security in IT & telecommunication.
With the increasing adoption of the cloud-based services in various business platforms, such as enterprize business, has led to the need to secure the information of organizations. The implementation of cloud-based cognitive security by small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly and fuels the growth of the market.
Cognitive security is widely being adopted across diverse set of industries for the protection of crucial information that includes public safety and utility companies. An increase in the adoption of the cloud-based services and the Internet across the IT & telecommunication sector, the need to protect the data has irapidly increased.
The key and the prominent vendors covered in the report include Intel Security, XTN, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Inc., CSC, Fortinet, Inc., Cato Networks, and Check Point Software Technologies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising cyber attacks
- Growing cloud based software services
- Increasing popularity of BYOD
- Proliferation of connected devices
- Rapid changes in technology
Restraints
- Absence of common security platform
- Lack of awareness about security solutions
- High cost of security solutions
Opportunities
- Opportunities in analytics
- Huge investments in cybersecurity
- Growth of machine learning
- Growth of AI
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Outlook
2 Report Outline
3 Market Snapshot
4 Market Outlook
5 Market Characteristics
6 Segmentation by Deployment
7 Segmentation by End-user
8 Segmentation by Organization Size
9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Vendor Profiles
- CA Technologies
- Cato Networks
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corporation
- Symantec Corp.
- XTN
