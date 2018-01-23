

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $432 million, or $0.37 per share. This was higher than $239 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.12 billion. This was up from $1.08 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $432 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 80.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 85.0% -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.7%



