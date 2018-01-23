

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $556 million, or $1.57 per share. This was up from $520 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $4.58 billion. This was up from $4.54 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $556 Mln. vs. $520 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q4): $4.58 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



