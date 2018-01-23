Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: J.B. Hunt's Revenue Jumped 16%; EPS Rocketed 231%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 18, 2018. The trucking and logistics Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, J.B. Hunt Transport Services most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JBHT

Earnings Highlights and Summary

J.B. Hunt's total operating revenue was $1.99 billion for Q4 2017, up 16% compared with $1.72 billion for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 13% on a y-o-y basis. J.B. Hunt's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.93 billion.

During Q4 2017, J.B. Hunt's operating income decreased to $145.8 million versus $194.4 million for Q4 2016. The Company recorded pretax charges of $38.9 million in the reported quarter and $15.2 pretax benefit in the year ago comparable period.

J.B. Hunt reported net earnings of $385.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $3.48, for Q4 2017 versus net earnings of $117.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter earnings included pretax charges of $20.3 million for a reserve on a cash advance and $18.6 million for an increase in reserves for certain insurance and claims. Furthermore, Q4 2017 results included a $309.2 million decrease in income taxes from the Company's estimates of the change in future tax rates on deferred tax balances at December 31, 2017, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. J.B. Hunt's Q4 2016 net earnings included a pretax benefit of $15.2 million for a change in the Company's paid time off policy.

J.B. Hunt's earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came in at $1.04 per share, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.03 per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Segment Information

Intermodal (JBI) - During Q4 2017, the JBI segment's revenue grew 10% to $1.1 billion on a y-o-y basis, reflecting volume growth of 5% and a 5% increase in revenue per load (combination of freight mix, customer rate increases, and fuel surcharges). JBI's operating income for the reported quarter came in at $93.3 million, down 25% compared to the year ago corresponding period as benefits from increased volume and revenue per load were offset by increased costs to attract and retain drivers, higher third-party dray costs, increased insurance and claims costs and inefficiencies in the rail networks due to congestion and track and yard maintenance. At the end of the reported period, JBI had approximately 89,000 units of trailing capacity and approximately 5,500 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) - During Q4 2017, the DCS unit's revenue jumped 20% to $477 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's productivity (revenue per truck per week) increased approximately 4% on a y-o-y basis. Productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased approximately 2% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to improved integration of assets between customer accounts and customer rate increases. The segment had net addition of 1,326 revenue producing trucks on a y-o-y basis. Customer retention rates for DCS came in above 98%. The DCS segment's operating income totaled $34.9 million for Q4 2017, down 39% on a y-o-y basis.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) - For Q4 2017, the ICS segment revenue soared 40% to $323 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's revenue per load increased 19% and volume increased 17% mostly due to increased spot market activity. ICS' contractual volumes represent approximately 66% of the total load volume but only 46% of the total revenue in the reported quarter compared to 75% and 62%, respectively, in Q4 2016.

ICS division's operating income soared 86% to $11.3 million. The segment's gross profit margin increased to 14.1% in the reported period from 12.9% in the year ago same period, primarily from the increased spot market activity. ICS' total branches at the end of Q4 2017 grew to 44 from 42 at the end of Q4 2016. ICS's carrier base increased 11% and the employee count increased 16% from a year ago.

Truck (JBT) - During Q4 2017, the JBT unit's revenue totaled $ 97 million, up 1% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's revenue per load increased 13%, primarily driven by a 12% increase in rates per loaded mile on an equivalent length of haul compared to Q4 2016 and was offset by an 10% decreased in load count. At the end of the reported period, JBT operated 2,032 tractors compared to 2,128 a year ago. JBT's operating income came in at $6.4 million for the reported quarter, down 5% on a y-o-y basis as favorable changes from higher revenue per load were offset by higher driver wages and independent contractor costs per mile, lower tractor utilization from an increase in unseated trucks, and higher insurance and claims costs compared to Q4 2016.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At December 31, 2017, J.B. Hunt had total debt outstanding of $1.09 billion on various debt instruments compared to $986 million at December 31, 2016. The Company's net capital expenditures for 2017 approximated $511 million compared to $485 million in 2016. At December 31, 2017, J.B. Hunt had cash and cash equivalents of $14.6 million.

During Q4 2017, J.B. Hunt did not make purchases of its common stock. At December 31, 2017, the Company had approximately $521 million remaining under its share repurchase authorizations.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services' stock climbed 1.44%, ending the trading session at $125.39.

Volume traded for the day: 1.17 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 902.53 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.22%; previous three-month period - up 19.66%; past twelve-month period - up 32.66%; and year-to-date - up 9.05%

After yesterday's close, J.B. Hunt Transport Services' market cap was at $13.52 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.27.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Trucking industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors