Fundación Valle de Lili Institute is the First in Colombia to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 Following High Adoption of Elsevier's Care Planning

Initiative aims to support the delivery and unification of evidence-based care

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced the adoption of Elsevier's Care Planning solution at Fundación Valle de Lilli(FVL), resulting in FVL's HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 certification.

FVL, a renowned institute of medical excellence throughout South America and the world, spent almost seven years looking for a platform to ease care documentation in its electronic health record (EHR). The foundation required an integrated solution that would deliver regularly updated evidence-based content, while helping to promote patient-centered standardized care, better documentation and variability reduction to improve patient outcomes.

Speaking on behalf of the clinical teams, Betty Gomez, Chief Nursing Officer, FVL, said, "Since launching Elsevier's Care Planning we have received great internal feedback, with over 90% of ICU patients with care plans being documented in the first two weeks. It enables our teams to really think about patient-centered best-practice, and we are seeing enthusiasm to continue rolling out further care plans in the future."

Dr. Jaime Garcia, the Chief Medical Information Officer at FVL said, "The decision to implement was only taken after Elsevier came with its proposal for Care Planning, and we were able to understand how we needed to proceed to ensure adoption by the clinicians and good patient outcomes. The resultant uptake and certification at HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 is a landmark for FVL and demonstrates integration of CDS into every stage of the care workflow to transform practice for doctors, nurses, and pharmacists across the patient journey."

Tim Hawkins, Managing Director, Clinical Solutions EMEALAAP at Elsevier, said of the announcement, "Elsevier's Clinical Decision Support Solutions seamlessly integrate into a variety of EHR systems to deliver minimal disruption at deployment and point-of-care access to the end-user. However, the true value of CDS solutions comes through uptake and adoption. It's fantastic to see the results FVL has achieved, and we wish to congratulate them on their recent accreditation at HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6."

The implementation of Elsevier's Care Planning solution sets FVL as a pioneer in evidence-based care in Colombia and South America. The foundation will also implement Order Sets in 2018. Dr. Garcia said, "We are happy to see the success FVL has had with our initial deployment of Care Planning and look forward to similar success launching Order Sets."

Elsevier's Care Planning, a 2017 Category Leader for the "Clinical Decision Support - Care Plans" as determined by KLAS, is the industry's only electronic health record (EHR)-based care planning solution that combines the patient story, more than 500 evidence-based clinical practice guidelines and standardised assessments into one patient-centred plan of care across all care settings and disciplines. Elsevier's pre-built Care Planning solution assures seamless integration with a well-established implementation and adoption methodology. For more information of Care Planning, please visit www.elsevier.com/solutions/care-planning

About Fundación Valle del Lili

Fundación Valle del Lili has been serving the healthcare needs of Colombia for 35 years. As a high complexity healthcare institution with 553 physicians, its constant growth is supported in four pillars: excellent service, teaching, investigation and social labor. The institution is recognized as the third best hospital in Latin America, according to the 2017 America Economia ranking, and as the most prestigious hospital in Colombia, according to the Merco 2017 ranking. www.valledellili.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

