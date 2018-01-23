Frost & Sullivan Finds CenturyLink to be Leading the Way with Its Multi-cloud Management Platform

CenturyLink's Cloud Application Manager allows customers to invoke managed services anywhere at the push of a button

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the hybrid cloud management platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 North American Product Leadership Award for its multi-cloud management platform, which enables customers to manage hybrid environments.

"CenturyLink Cloud Application Manager stands out among the competition for its comprehensive capabilities and Managed Services Anywhere-a service through which CenturyLink can manage a particular workload or an entire provider and assist with optimization, performance, or general management needs all with just a few mouse clicks," said Karyn Price, Senior Industry Analyst, Cloud Computing.

CenturyLink's Cloud Application Manager can provide a range of on-premises private cloud data center environments based on different hypervisors, including HyperV, KVM, and VMware as well as public cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, Google and others. Through standardized scripting, the platform can be configured to interact with non-virtualized, legacy workloads as well. The service can also handle infrastructure deployment and configuration, full application lifecycle management, performance monitoring and alerting, automatic scaling, data replication, and optimization using analytics against the hyper-scale public cloud providers.

CenturyLink's Cloud Application Manager includes embedded intelligence within the administrative overview panel, which shows customers their overall infrastructure consumption. The intelligent platform can also make recommendations on how to optimize subscriptions with each provider. Furthermore, it enables customers to standardize their deployments across multiple infrastructures and allows application modeling and sharing for deployment across multiple infrastructures. Automating this process within the platform reduces errors and ensures a consistent configuration of the application, regardless of where the customer chooses to deploy it.

"CenturyLink's Cloud Application Manager is unique in providing a single platform that can manage such a breadth and depth of infrastructures. The company is also unique in its ability to offer managed services assistance at the push of a button, without a lengthy managed services contract," said Price.

By embracing competing clouds and enabling its Cloud Application Manager to manage third-party infrastructures, CenturyLink has created a model that allows it to continue to serve and support both existing and new direct sale customers, all while gaining customers interested in managing public and private cloud resources.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

