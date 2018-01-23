A Bird's Eye View of London with The London Pass

LONDON, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The View from The Shard added to popular city sightseeing card

Visitors to London can now feel on top of the world with the popular London Pass sightseeing card (www.londonpass.com), which has introduced The View from The Shard to its range of attractions offering bird's eye views of the city.

The London Pass, which includes entry to more than 70 attractions, museums and tours, provides several opportunities for visitors to enjoy London from on high. And with the addition of The View from The Shard, housed within Western Europe's tallest building, London Pass holders can see more of the city's skyscape than ever before.

Located 800 feet (244 metres) above ground in the bustling London Bridge area of the city, The View from The Shard is the highest viewpoint in the capital, and boasts enviable views over London for up to 40 miles on a clear day. Close by, and stunning when viewed from above, are major landmarks such as Tower Bridge and The Tower of London. When the sun goes down the views are even more breathtaking, making The View from The Shard one of London's bucket-list experiences. Entry also includes a multimedia audio guide available in six languages (French, German, Spanish, Italian, simplified Chinese and English). Normally priced at £29.95 per adult, entry is included with the London Pass.

Other 'elevating' ways to see London with the London Pass include:

Tower Bridge Exhibition

For those brave enough to do so, crossing the glass walkway at the Tower Bridge Exhibition is another unforgettable London experience. This world-famous bridge has stood over the River Thames since 1894 and as well as being one of London's most visited attractions, it continues to be a working bridge to this day. Visitors can 'walk on air' as they cross the bridge, gazing down past their feet to the traffic and river far below. And those who get their timing right will get to watch from above as the 'bascule' bridge lifts to allow boats to pass through. Normally priced at £9.80 per adult, entry to the Tower Bridge Exhibition is included with the London Pass.

The Monument

Designed by Sir Christopher Wren, The Monument is one of the city's most historic ways to enjoy the views - visitors climbing to the top will find themselves standing 202 feet above the spot on Pudding Lane where the 1666 Great Fire of London is thought to have started. Be aware that this attraction will test your fitness; visitors who climb the 311 steps are awarded a certificate to prove that they made it to the top! Normally priced at £5.00 per adult, entry to The Monument is included with the London Pass.

ArcelorMittal Orbit

Thrill seekers should ascend the thoroughly 21st century ArcelorMittal Orbit for spectacular views over London and the 2012 Olympic Park which stretches for an impressive 560 acres, via two viewing platforms at 76 and 80 metres high. From here, spot iconic London architecture including the Olympic Stadium and VeloPark as well as the much-loved Olympic rings. London Pass holders can upgrade their ticket for just £5 per person to also enjoy spiraling back to terra firma on the world's tallest and longest tunnel slide! Normally priced at £12.50 per adult, entry to ArcelorMittal Orbit is included with the London Pass.

Visitors using the London Pass to enjoy these and other London attractions save money on the cost of paying individually at each site. And at some of the most popular sites, like the Tower Bridge Exhibition, they also save time with fast-track entry. A one-day London Pass costs £66 per adult and £49 per child, but two-, three-, six- and even 10-day passes are also available.

