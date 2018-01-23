HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark., 2018-01-23 13:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music legend Joey Fatone, who soared to worldwide fame as a member of boy-band *NSYNC, will be celebrity grand marshal of the First Ever 15th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Hot Springs March 17, 2018, reports Hot Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau.



He'll round out a quartet of celebrities who will be part of the quirky parade, which annually draws throngs to world-famous Bridge Street, the shortest street in the world in everyday use - 98 feet long.



Jon Heder, who became famous as Napoleon Dynamite, will be the parade's official starter.



The 2018 parade will begin at 7:30 p.m., an hour later than previous years.



The start time was changed to allow Oaklawn racing fans plenty of time to enjoy the live racing including The Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park, and still get downtown for the start of the parade.



Morris Day and the Time will perform a free concert at the conclusion of the parade.



On Friday March 16th, the evening before the parade, rock legends Grand Funk Railroad will play a free concert at 8 p.m. Grand Funk will perform from the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade stage at the foot of Bridge Street in the Broadway Entertainment District. Food and beverages will be on sale.



Fatone rose to fame as a member of *NSYNC, and has since become a global pop icon. Over the last decade Fatone has found success as an actor, host, Broadway star, voiceover artist, dancer, media personality and owner of Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice restaurant in Orlando, FL.



Since its beginning in 2003, the annual St. Patricks Day parade has brought positive international attention to Hot Springs as a place to visit for fun and entertainment.



The Hot Springs parade annually attracts crowds of upwards of 30,000 people to watch an insanely zany collection of Irish Elvis impersonators, green Irish wolfhounds, marching units such as Paddy O'Furniture, Irish belly dancers and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as well as bands and other unique units that cover the 98-foot length of Bridge Street in the heart of downtown Hot Springs.



For more information call Steve Arrison at 501-321-2027.



Photo: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acfac510-14b2-4287-9556-7d494 c3d4127