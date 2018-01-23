Cuba Ventures Corp.: Cuba Ventures Corp. welcomes Bhavnani Corporation and CEO Dileep Bhavnani to the advisory board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (Frankfurt:IJA2) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") - is pleased to announce that further to the September 19th, 2017 signed letter of intent ("LOI"), it has signed a formal consulting agreement with Bhavnani Corporation and welcomes CEO Dileep Bhavnani as an advisor to the company. Bhavnani Corporation has accumulated a worldwide reputation, through its honorary president and legendary European stock market investor, Mr. Ram Bhavnani. Mr. Dileep Bhavnani, son of the famed investor, is an important addition to the company's advisory board.

About BHAVNANI CORPORATION

BHAVNANI CORPORATION holds equity in numerous technology companies bringing value to its technology and IT focused subsidiaries from its position as a significant shareholder and its active participation in the Boards of Directors and, in other governing bodies of these companies. BHAVNANI CORPORATION invests in companies with high potential, strong management teams, with great financial strength and flexibility and with a proven competitive advantage in their relevant sectors. In addition, the stock market knowledge and impeccable reputation of its honorary president, Mr. Ram Bhavnani, underlines its continued investment activity.

As a result of a series of the high level meetings in Europe in January 2018, Cuba Ventures Corp. has signed a comprehensive consulting and advisory agreement with BHAVNANI CORPORATION. The parties are currently evaluating the opportunities offered by the Cuban market and other key markets related to the Revolupay blockchain remittance and payment app and CCU Coin Cryptotoken. Shareholders are reminded that BHAVNANI executives visited Cuba from 24-29 Sept 2017 and management have met on several occasions since that date to discuss multiple opportunities, both related to current activities of the company and, future opportunities which will be disclosed in due time.

About Cuba Ventures Corp.:

Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD 3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages, featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually which was recently awarded a Amadeus GDS distribution license.

Cuba Ventures Corp. has acquired an equity interest in a Florida, the USA domiciled, licensed and bonded travel agency which specializes in travel to Cuba. This equity ownership permits the company and, its subsidiary Travelucion, to promote U.S compliant travel packages to American citizens through its equity partner International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Travelucion's 432 Cuba focused multilingual websites generate over 35 million page-views per year, directing traffic to the company's online booking and e-commerce sites. These online websites cover all facets of Cuba including over 80 travel destinations, hotels & resorts, bed & breakfast, tours, car rentals, restaurants, as well as Cuban culture, history, music, celebrities, sports, medical treatments and more.

Cuba Ventures FinTech division is embracing world renowned entities to bring together a global force to stimulate Cuba's archaic economic systems. Financing of both internal and external debt, CU Coin Cryptotoken and Revolupay blockchain deployment - across the all important private enterprises and remittance industry are primary objectives of this division. Finally, bridge loans for foreign enterprises who receive Cuban bank payment instruments will enable faster transactions and rapid advances in the economy.

Cuba Ventures consulting division harnesses over 80 years of combined advisor experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between third parties anxious to begin commercial operations with Cuba and, the company's Cuba Consulting Unit. Current contractual partnerships include Tyrval, a worldwide hotel industry supplier. Cuba Ventures intends to augment the amount of financially beneficial consulting related businesses.

For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) or Travelucion visit the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com (http://www.cubaventures.com/) or www.travelucion.com (http://www.travelucion.com/). The Company has approximately 109,000,000 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Cuba Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cubaventures.com (mailto:info@cubaventures.com)

