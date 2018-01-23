Outotec Oyj: Outotec ranked the fifth in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 23, 2018 AT 3:00 PM

Outotec ranked the fifth in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

Outotec has been included in the Global 100 Index of most sustainable companies in the world for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking improved significantly from 90th in 2017 to 5th in the latest evaluation. The results were announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment advisory company, evaluated some 6,000 publicly listed companies on 17 environmental, social and governance indicators relative to their industry peers using publicly available information. Companies named to the Global 100 Index by Corporate Knights are the top overall sustainability performers in their respective industrial sectors and on average paid more taxes, had three times as many top female executive, and generated six times more clean revenue than their global peers.

"We are extremely proud of the Global 100 recognition and ranking as the fifth most sustainable company in the world. Since 2010, we have reported the share of Environmental Goods and Services in our order intake, using OECD criteria. We also report the emissions avoided by the metallurgical industry using seven Outotec technologies compared to other available technologies. The clean revenue metric added to the Global 100 ranking methodology this year reflects exactly the same, the beneficial impact of a company's products and services on the environment. We continue our efforts to support our customers' operations through resource efficient technologies and services", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.

