TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/23/18 -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The 800,000 metre drill program combines definition, expansion and exploration drilling in and around the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall).

Significant new analytical results from 23 intercepts in 17 drill holes focused on infill and expansion drilling in the Lynx deposit are presented below. Osisko continues to extend the known Lynx zones of mineralization through the application of the Windfall geological model and as the density of drilling increases. The new results appear to demonstrate that the Lynx 4 Zone is developing a high-grade core similar to the Lynx 1 discovery zone.

-- New infill drillholes are delineating a high-grade zone in Lynx 4 between sections 3925E and 4225E -- Lynx 4 demonstrates good continuity along 1350 metres strike between sections 2875E and 4225E. -- New drilling shows the potential extension of Lynx 6 by 725 metres to the south-west.

Highlights from the new results include: 415 g/t Au over 5.9 metres and 19.9 g/t Au over 8.8 metres in OSK-W-17-1166-W1; 43.7 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-17-1128; 25.1 g/t Au over 4.5 metres in OSK-W-17-1386; 46.3 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-W-17-909-W4; 26.1 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in OSK-17-W-1156; 42.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-17-931; 17.4 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-17-1166-W4; 11.8 g/t Au over 5.5 metres in OSK-W-17-958; and 23.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-17-1397. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au (g/t) From To Interval Au (g/t) cut to Hole Number (m) (m) (m) uncut 100 g/t Zone Corridor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-909-W4 950.0 952.5 2.5 8.96 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 950.5 951.0 0.5 37.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1049.6 1052.0 2.4 46.3 Lynx 4 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-931 683.0 685.0 2.0 42.1 22.4 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 683.0 683.4 0.4 199 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-958 1053.0 1058.5 5.5 11.8 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 1054.0 1054.3 0.3 68.7 ----------------------------------------------------------- including 1057.9 1058.5 0.6 53.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1054 86.0 88.0 2.0 12.9 Lynx 1 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 86.4 87.0 0.6 42.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1117 86.9 89.0 2.1 4.76 Lynx 2 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 86.9 87.5 0.6 16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1128 466.2 471.0 4.8 43.7 22.7 Lynx 2 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 470.2 471.0 0.8 226 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1156 520.8 525.0 4.2 26.1 25.0 Lynx HW Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 521.1 522.2 1.1 92.2 88.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1166-W1 997.7 1006.5 8.8 19.9 12.5 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 1005.4 1005.7 0.3 317 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1012.0 1014.1 2.1 15.0 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 1013.5 1014.1 0.6 49.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1027.0 1032.9 5.9 415 69.6 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- Including 1027.0 1027.8 0.8 68.8 ----------------------------------------------------------- Including 1028.4 1029.3 0.9 1870 100 ----------------------------------------------------------- Including 1029.3 1030.3 1.0 126 100 ----------------------------------------------------------- Including 1031.3 1032.0 0.7 271 100 ----------------------------------------------------------- Including 1032.0 1032.9 0.9 431 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1166-W4 1079.7 1084.5 4.8 17.4 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 1081.0 1081.5 0.5 58.4 ----------------------------------------------------------- including 1084.0 1084.5 0.5 52.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1190 998.0 1000.0 2.0 13.6 Lynx 6 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1199 172.1 174.1 2.0 3.68 Lynx 3 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1242-W1 607.0 609.0 2.0 9.36 Lynx HW Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 608.2 609.0 0.8 21.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1265 415.8 418.5 2.7 3.19 Lynx 4 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1343-W2 864.8 867.0 2.2 5.79 Lynx 4 Lynx ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 879.0 881.0 2.0 14.2 Lynx 4 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 879.4 879.7 0.3 69.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1197.9 1200.0 2.1 7.84 Lynx 6 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 1197.9 1198.2 0.3 54.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1386 747.5 750.0 2.5 18.1 Lynx 1 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 747.5 748.4 0.9 49.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 771.3 775.8 4.5 25.1 15.1 Lynx 1 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 771.3 772.3 1.0 104 58.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1397 213.0 215.0 2.0 23.4 21.6 Lynx 2 Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 214.1 214.4 0.3 112 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1399 353.8 359.0 5.2 6.11 VNCR Lynx ----------------------------------------------------------- including 353.8 354.4 0.6 17.0 ----------------------------------------------------------- including 358.0 359.0 1.0 20.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes:

1. True widths are estimated at 65 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control" below. 2. Definitions: HW = Hanging Wall, VNCR = Crustiform Vein.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Azimuth Dip Length Hole Number ( degrees ) ( degrees ) (m) UTM E UTM N Section ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-909-W4 131 -55 1134 453683 5435677 4125 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-931 134 -50 936 453360 5435437 3725 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-958 143 -55 1212 453359 5435439 3725 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1054 325 -48 363 453282 5435000 3450 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1117 334 -46 471 453120 5434934 3275 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1128 129 -53 1419 453272 5435392 3625 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1156 136 -49 663 453437 5435484 3825 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1166-W1 132 -59 1516 453621 5435639 4050 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1166-W4 132 -59 1236 453621 5435639 4050 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1190 151 -49 1179 452905 5435152 3200 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1199 333 -53 672 453416 5435073 3600 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1242-W1 144 -58 1008 453570 5435490 3950 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1265 334 -53 1074 453083 5434542 3050 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1343-W2 137 -56 1323 453570 5435490 3950 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1386 136 -54 998 453800 5435749 4275 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1397 333 -61 732 453300 5434964 3450 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OSK-W-17-1399 332 -61 1053 453411 5434870 3500 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

OSK-W-17-909-W4 intersected two intervals in Lynx 4: 8.96 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 46.3 g/t Au over 2.4 metres. The first interval is composed of up to 10% irregular pyrite stringers at a sericitized contact between a gabbro and a rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 3% interstitial pyrite in silica flooding within strongly sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-17-931 intersected 42.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx 4. Mineralization is composed of 5% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and trace of pyrite-silica flooding within a strongly sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-958 intersected 11.8 g/t Au over 5.5 metres in Lynx 4. Mineralization is composed of 5% disseminated pyrite, and 2% pyrite-sphalerite stringers. Two low angle smoky quartz veins have local visible gold. The host rhyolite is strongly silicified and sericitized.

OSK-W-17-1054 intersected 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx 1. Mineralization is composed of 1% pyrite stringers within a chloritized shear zone.

OSK-W-17-1117 intersected 4.76 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx 2. Mineralization is composed of 8% pyrite-silica flooding and 1% pyrite stringers within a strongly silicified fragmental felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1028 intersected 43.7 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in Lynx 2. Mineralization is composed of 2% pyrite stringers and local visible gold at the contact between a rhyolite and a gabbro. Silica, sericite and fuchsite alteration is pervasive in the rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1156 intersected Lynx HW returning 26.1 g/t Au over 4.2 metres. Mineralization is composed of 5% pyrite stringers and 2% disseminated pyrite. Local visible gold, electrum and chalcopyrite are disseminated at the strongly silicified and fuchsitized contact between the gabbro and felsic intrusion.

OSK-W-17-1166-W1 intersected three intervals in Lynx 4: 19.9 g/t Au over 8.8 metres, 15.0 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 415 g/t Au over 5.9 metres. The first interval is composed of 2% pyrite stringers and 1% ptygmatic tourmaline veins within a strongly silicified porphyritic felsic dike. Local visible gold is associated with pyrite-silica flooding. The second interval is composed of up to 4% pyrite silica flooding and 1% pyrite clusters within a strongly silicified, carbonatized and fuchsitized porphyric felsic dike. The last interval includes four high grade sub-intervals with up to 25% disseminated pyrite, up to 7% pyrite stringers and pyrite-tourmaline stringers. The mineralization is hosted in a strongly silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1166-W4 intersected 17.4 g/t Au over 4.8 metres in Lynx 4. Mineralization is composed of up to 7% disseminated pyrite. Local visible gold is within a low angle smoky quartz vein hosted in a strongly sericitized and silicified rhyolite. This interval extends Lynx 4 by 85 metres vertically under OSK-W-17-1166-W1 (this press release).

OSK-W-17-1190 intersected 13.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx 6. Mineralization is composed of 2% pyrite clusters and 1% pyrite stringers within a chloritized andesite. The interval is 725 metres up plunge and south-west of OSK-W-17-1343-W3 (this press release).

OSK-W-17-1199 intersected 3.68 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of pyrite-silica flooding and quartz veins within a chloritized fragmental felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1242-W1 intersected 9.36 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx HW. Mineralization is composed of 1% disseminated and clustered pyrite at the contact between a gabbro and a porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1265 intersected 3.19 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Lynx 4. Mineralization is at the contact between a rhyolite and a felsic dike and composed of 1% pyrite stringers with strong sericite alteration.

OSK-W-17-1343-W2 intersected three intervals: 5.79 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 14.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx 4 and 7.84 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx 6. The first interval is composed of up to 10% pyrite clusters and silica-carbonates-tourmaline veins within a moderately silicified and sericitized rhyolite. The second interval is composed of 10% pyrite-silica flooding within a strongly sericitized rhyolite. The last interval is composed of local visible gold, 3% disseminated pyrite and 2% pyrite clusters within a chloritized and silicified rhyolite. This interval extends Lynx 6 by 50 meters vertically under OSK-W-17-1128 (14.0 g/t Au over 2.3 metres previously reported October 12, 2017).

OSK-W-17-1386 intersected two intervals in Lynx 1: 18.1 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 25.1 g/t Au over 4.5 metres. The first interval is composed of up to 3% pyrite clusters, 1% quartz-tourmaline veins and 1% disseminated pyrite. Mineralization is hosted in a sericitized and fuchsitized gabbro. The second interval is at the contact between a gabbro and a felsic dike. Mineralization is composed of 3% pyrite clusters, 3% pyrite-silica flooding and 1% pyrite stockwork.

OSK-W-17-1397 intersected Lynx 2 returning 23.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization is composed of up to 10% pyrite-silica flooding, 2% disseminated pyrite and local visible gold within a fuchsite and sericite altered rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1399 intersected 6.11 g/t Au over 5.2 metres in Lynx 1. Mineralization is composed of up to 10% pyrite stringers and 5% pyrite clusters associated with 30% quartz crustiform veins injected in a weak fuchsite altered gabbro.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of the Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True widths determinations are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals for most of the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec, Thunder Bay and Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia or Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by the previous operator comprises 2,762,000 tonnes at 8.42 g/t Au (748.000 ounces) in the indicated category and 3,512,000 tonnes at 7.62 g/t Au (860,000 ounces) in the inferred category (sourced from a technical report dated June 10, 2015 entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Windfall Lake Gold Property, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of April 28, 2015, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101). The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. The bulk of the mineralization occurs in the Main Zone, a southwest/northeast trending zone of stacked mineralized lenses, measuring approximately 600 metres wide and at least 1.400 metres long. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 500 metres, and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 870 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Quebec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Quebec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Quebec and Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Windfall Lake gold deposit being one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada; the current 800,000 metre drill program; the significance of new results from the ongoing drill program at the Windfall Lake gold project; the significance of assay results presented in this press release; the high-grade core developing at Lynx 4; the type of drilling included in the drill program (definition drilling, expansion drilling to the NE of the main deposit and adjacent Lynx deposit, and exploration drilling on the greater deposit and Urban-Barry project area); potential mineralization; the potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth at the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the ability to realize upon any mineralization in a manner that is economic; the ability to complete any proposed exploration activities and the results of such activities, including the continuity or extension of any mineralization; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information".

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation. at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Windfall Lake gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions. Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information, Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

