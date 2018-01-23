CES 2018: Faststream Technologies Enabling Ambient Intelligence With IoT Solutions

LOS ANGELES, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Faststream Technologies, a vanguard of technology solutions specializing in product and system engineering, digital transformation, IoT, Big Data, security and application development, exhibited in CES 2018 held at Las Vegas venue Sands Expo #42961fromJanuary9-12,2018.

"It was wonderful to see some of the world's most exciting start-ups and their representatives. It was a great opportunity for us to meet our partners and prospects, and exchange ideas on collaboration and turn them into practical business on the ground," said Vinay Bansal, CEO of Faststream Technologies.

Faststream Technologies offers services including sensors, nodes, edge devices, embedded systems, networking, cloud, and mobility.The company'sservices deliver the best technology and business expertise along with cost-effective and cutting-edge solutions that span across ASIC and FPGA board-level design and embedded systems development on ARM and NXP, to cloud apps, Apple HomeKit Integration, Z-Wave or any of the other foundational elements required to design an IoT component or smart system.

Faststream Technologies provides EV charging solutions featuring three major advantages: fast and convenient charging process, real time monitoring and control, and the smart grid capabilities for energy management and cost optimization. They provide low emission charging solutions and with their connections solution they offer a reliable energy supply for electric vehicle charging needs.

Faststream Technologies has developed a large range of products and services to meet all the needs of IoT. By the application of LoRa technology, they handle the ever increasing demand for low-power IoT applications and long range connectivity. Additionally, LoRa Technology offers economical and efficient application in the fields of asset and facility management.

Faststream Technologies' IoT solution connects IoT hardware devices using MQTT, CoAP, and Websocket. It supports user-defined adapters and communication protocols like Zigbee and Modbus, and allowsone to monitor and control data in the cloud. MQTT Protocol is the preferred option for IoT based devices, and is able to provide efficient information-routing functions to small, cheap, low-memory and power-consuming devices in vulnerable and low bandwidth based networks. While the main benefit provided by the Constrained Application Protocol is that the protocol is designed to seamlessly map to existing web protocols such as HTTP. It also provides simple resources discovery, security, and maintains key concepts used on the web such as uniform resource identifiers, methods, and media types.

Faststream Technologies brings in the opportunity to enter the worldwide established Z-Wave market with its home automation solution. They have enabled home control manufacturer and service providers to deploy smart home solutions that can control Z-Wave enabled smart appliances. Z-Wave's light overhead in cost and power consumption make the technology practical for almost any sphere of product development.

The IoT gateway solution offered by Faststream Technologies includes seamless interconnection, secure and reliable data transfer, manageability that adds business value.

For smart home with Alexa Integration, trained professionals at Faststream Technologies use Alexa Voice Service to develop voice controlled devices and settings that can be customized to meet the client's requirement. This integration allows users to choose from an unending range of voice control options to operate lights,AV, temperature, security and much more. Faststream Technologies creates and develops Amazon Alexasolutions using new software modules that interface with both the Alexa Skills Kit SDK & Smart Home Skill API.

About CES:

CES annualtrade showorganized by theConsumer Technology Association hosts presentation of new products and technologies in theconsumer electronicsindustry. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry.

About Faststream Technologies:

Faststream Technologies is a rapidly growing Product Engineering services company headquarteredin Los Angeles, USA, with Design and Development Center in Bangalore, India. With many man-decades of expertise in supporting and building products for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients, we are uniquely positioned to partner with technology companies in IoT, ASIC/FPGA design Verification, Hardware Design, and Embedded Software.

