New Areva has become Orano. Refocused on nuclear materials development and waste management, Orano's activities encompass mining, conversion-enrichment, used fuel recycling, nuclear logistics, dismantling and engineering. The group has 16,000 employees, with a revenue of 4 billion euros and an order backlog that represents the equivalent of nearly eight years of revenue. Its mining and conversion-enrichment activities place it in the top three worldwide. Toto is a leader in nuclear recycling and logistics, and is developing its business in the medical field.

The name Orano has its etymological roots in the word "uranium"*, from which nuclear fuel is produced.

"Orano symbolizes a new start. A new start that has been under preparation for several years now. We have set up a new organizational structure, a new business plan, a new strategic action plan and a new social contract. Our new identity is the natural result of all this.

Our new name symbolizes our conviction: nuclear power has a future, as it is a competitive, low-carbon energy that creates jobs. Orano has all it needs to play a key role in this. We have high ambitions for Orano, namely for it to become the leader in the production and recycling of nuclear materials, waste management, and dismantling within the next ten years. I have full confidence in our capacity to give nuclear energy its full value.

I am very proud of leading this group and the men and women who are part of it," comments Philippe Knoche, CEO of Orano.

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

*Ouranos, the Greek god who became Uranus in Roman mythology and from whom the planet Uranus takes its name, was later to serve as a point of reference when the term "uranium" was created.

www.orano.group



