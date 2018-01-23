sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,90 Euro		+0,30
+2,38 %
WKN: 867622 ISIN: US4461501045 Ticker-Symbol: HU3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,151
13,226
15:56
13,10
13,20
15:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC12,90+2,38 %