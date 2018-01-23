Cebu City, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) ("UGE"), a global leader in solar energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, announces it has secured contracts with two separate private schools in the Philippines to design and build solar rooftop installations. The two contracts are the first for UGE in 2018 after successfully growing its operations in the country more than 5X in 2017.

Within the Philippines, schools pay some of the highest electricity rates. The average rate, $0.21/kWh, is 61% more expensive than what typical commercial and industrial power users pay, making solar energy a valuable alternative for Philippine schools. UGE has extensive experience working within the educational sector in its other key markets, Canada and the US.

One of the solar projects, for a school in Cebu City, will offset 100% of the school's energy usage, resulting in 67% cost savings. The second project, in southern Cebu City, will offset 62% of the school's energy supply and result in 81% cost savings. Combined, the solar installations will have a peak generating capacity of 161 kW and an equivalent environmental benefit of offsetting more than 4 million pounds of coal. Furthermore, the systems will provide immediate cost savings to the schools and isolate them from rising energy prices.

"By going solar these schools will be rewarded with immediate savings on their electricity bills, freeing up funds for improved programs, facilities, and even additional teachers," said Tyler Adkins, regional director of UGE Philippines. "We hope to continue to help spread solar throughout schools in the Philippines. As the schools recognize the financial, educational, and environmental benefits, we anticipate many more making the transition to cleaner energy for a brighter future."

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost, generating long-term economic and environmental returns. With over 350 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

