Aus unserem neuen Börsenbrief: http://www.boerse-social.com/gabb . Stichwort Wiener Börse: Ich habe mit Börse-CEO Christoph Boschan die Vereinbarung, dass wir seine LinkedIn-Inputs zitieren dürfen. Diesmal hat er recht ausfürhrlich über die "New Year's Reception Deutsche Börse" berichtet. Spannende Details dabei: "Special thanks to Deutsche Börse for the invitation to its traditional New Year's Reception in Frankfurt. One of the evening's highlights was the speech by Commissioner Günther Öttinger. I am very glad to hear that the European Commission eventually aligns with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz towards a more unified Europe, internally as well as externally towards our continental neighbours. I very much...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...