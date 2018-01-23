

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $373 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $345 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $619.92 million. This was down from $620.12 million last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $373 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.3% -Revenue (Q4): $619.92 Mln vs. $620.12 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.95



