BridgeStreet Plans New Regional and Global Expansion to Support Growth

New offices and regional staff bring BridgeStreet closer to supply partners and clients - where they live

RESTON, Virginia, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --BridgeStreet's launch as the first OTA dedicated to business travel has sparked unprecedented growth for the company - and new awareness for the sector. The effort to connect suppliers directly to the GDS was an important move that's now uplifted an entire industry. Within a matter of months, BridgeStreet.com has added nearly 120,000 serviced apartments, homes and extended-stay hotels around the globe to their platform. BridgeStreet's pipeline has enlarged to a whopping 240,000. They are on pace to sign on 500 new clients per quarter.

This rapid surge is spurring demand for regional growth - and important technology updates - to better serve BridgeStreet's many suppliers. To continue to provide excellent service to clients and guests, BridgeStreet will invest in a 20% increase of sales and support staff in key growth areas.

"While technology enabled this industry revolution, it is our teammates who ensure that quests and clients receive the support they need when they travel or book business travel," said Chief Technology Officer, Aaron Turner. "Being part of the local community and using technology to support those relationships is an important part of the customer experience." To support the growth, BridgeStreet will open new offices in regions that are home to many of BridgeStreet.com's clients including:

United States:

Mountain Valley, CA

Dallas

Atlanta

Boston

Seattle / Portland

/ DC, New York (Expanding)

Europe (EMEA):

Brussels

Milan

Munich

Frankfurt

Paris

Technology Improvements

Remaining steadfast to BridgeStreet's commitment to continually improve their technology system and make booking business travel even easier, the company will also announce a major tool for uploading property units to BridgeStreet.com next month. The new Content API will help suppliers streamline property uploads to the platform. While the existing platform is already capable of organizing content and sharp imagery which are paramount in convincing travelers to book a property, the newest system upgrade will allow partners to easily move rich content from one management system to another seamlessly.

"Consumers and guests shape technology," Turner says. "It is our job to try and keep up with their needs by directly responding to guests and making it as easy as possible for travel managers. We're excited to be at the forefront of this industry, shepherding new developments and big technology that shapes how business travels and how our suppliers win in this market. It's definitely an exciting time."

The next stage is set for BridgeStreet.com. Being closer to suppliers improves those relationships while new technology improvements guide suppliers in ways that aren't readily accessible to many of them - immediately improving their prospects for new and sustained business opportunities through Bridgestreet.com.

About BridgeStreet Global Hospitality

With more than 120,000 apartments in over 81 countries, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is the leading hospitality solution offering serviced apartment experiences for travelers.The first OTA built for business travelers, BridgeStreet.com, gives serviced apartment and home operators real time access to extensive global reach along with built-in demand from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). For more information on BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, please visitwww.bridgestreet.comor call 800 278 7338/ +44 (0) 20 7792 2222.