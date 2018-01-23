

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew plc. (SN.L, SNN) announced updated guidance regarding its expected corporate tax rate following legislative changes to the tax environment in the United States. The company now expects the full year tax rate on 2017 trading results to be lower than previous guidance of around 22%.



The company has now completed its initial analysis of the implications of the recently enacted US tax reform legislation, including the reduction in the US federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% which came into effect on 1 January 2018. As a result of this change, from 2018 Smith & Nephew now expects a corporate tax rate on trading results in the range 20% to 21% for the medium term, barring any changes to tax legislation or other one-off items. This is a reduction of 4 to 5 percentage points on previous guidance of around 25%.



The one-time effects of US tax reform in 2017, including the revaluation of certain deferred tax balances, are not expected to be material and will be taken outside trading results.



Separately, the company now expects the full year tax rate on 2017 trading results to be lower than previous guidance of around 22%. This is mainly due to the release of provisions, which are one-off in nature, as it conclude and revise open tax issues, including the US tax audit as reported at the half year.



The company noted that the final tax rate will be disclosed with its results for the year ended 31 December 2017 published on 8 February 2018.



