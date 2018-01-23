Groupe PSA North America's headquarters will be operational by February

The latest step of its 10-year plan for a progressive entry of Groupe PSA into North American market

Highly skilled people will join the team as Groupe PSA North America grows into broader fields of the business

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) has chosen to establish its new North American headquarters in Atlanta, Fulton County. The headquarters will be operational by February 2018. A core team has already been set up to build the strategy and steer its execution. The decision to locate in Atlanta came after a yearlong, nationwide search to find the optimal balance of business environment, standard of living and workforce.

"We're thrilled that Groupe PSA the second largest carmaker in Europe and one of the top mobility providers in the world has picked Atlanta as its new North American home" said Governor Deal after his visit in France end 2017. "Groupe PSA joins a growing family of automotive manufacturers and suppliers operating here in Georgia. This announcement is a great win for our state and yet another testament to the strength of our business environment and infrastructure."

"We looked at every aspect of the Atlanta community and found it to be the most suitable location for us," said Larry Dominique, President of PSA North America. "While the overall business environment, standard of living and university system played an important part in our decision, our unique needs in terms of technology, mobility innovation and car culture ultimately identified Atlanta as our perfect choice."

In April 2016, Groupe PSA announced the return to the U.S. market in three phases plan as outlined in the Push to Pass strategic plan: mobility services at first, mobility services with Groupe PSA's vehicles then and finally retail sales. The first step has been already initiated with Free2Move aggregation platform launched in October 2017 in Seattle before rolling into other cities in the coming months. This application allows users to choose between a wide range of car, scooter and bike sharing transportation services.

"We are at the epicenter of North America's auto industry and we are excited to welcome Groupe PSA to Georgia", said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "When we visited PSA in Paris with Governor Deal a few weeks ago, we quickly learned that Groupe PSA would be a fantastic addition to our automotive community."

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

