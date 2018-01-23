Vehicular Lighting Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Demand for LEDs and OLEDs Gains Traction

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Vehicular Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vehicular Lighting in Thousand Units by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Automotive Lamps (Headlamps, Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps, Signaling/Flasher Lamps, Fog Lamps, & Other Automotive Lamps)
- Motorcycle Lamps (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, & Flasher Lamps)
The report profiles 117 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC (USA)
- Custom Dynamics, LLC (USA)
- Custom LED LLC (USA)
- Flex Ltd. (Singapore)
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)
- Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd. (China)
- Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- North American Lighting, Inc. (USA)
- Koito Europe Limited (UK)
- Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co., Ltd. (China)
- Lumax Industries Limited (India)
- Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy)
- Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH (Germany)
- NEOLITE ZKW Lighting Pvt. Ltd (India)
- Odelo GmbH (Germany)
- OSRAM GmbH (Germany)
- PIAA Corporation (USA)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Valeo S.A (France)
- Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- ZKW Group (Austria)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Overview of the Two-Wheeler Market
Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Market
Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets
A Cause for Concern
Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed Worlds
Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)
Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)
Automotive Electronics
An Overview
Vehicular Lighting Market: A Primer
"Seeing and Being Seen": An Issue Worth Millions of Lives
Evolution of Automotive Lighting Systems
Automotive Lighting Rides the Technological Bandwagon
Market Traits
Advancements in LEDs for Automotive Applications
Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Vehicle Lighting Market
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
Key World Economic Indicators
Regulatory Overview
Evolution of Common Standards
Regulations
A Core Deciding Factor
Outlook
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advances in Automotive Lighting Technology to Improve Driving Experience
Automotive Lighting Market to Exhibit Healthy Growth
Versatility of OLEDs to Drive Their Adoption
Asia-Pacific to be the Growth Driver
Energy-Efficiency Benefits and Affordability of LEDs Drive Automotive LED Lighting Market
Demand for LED Lights to Limit Gains for Halogens
LED Lights for Exterior Automotive Lighting
LED Lights for Interior Automotive Lighting
OLED Lighting Systems for Automobiles
Laser Lighting Systems for Automobiles
Glare-free Lighting Technology
Demand for Premium Cars to Boost Ambience Automotive Lighting Market
Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Vehicular Lighting in the OEM Market
Opportunity Indicators:
Automotive Lighting Represents a Key Market for LED Manufacturers
Asia-Pacific Driving Penetration of Automotive LEDs
Lighting Systems in Future Cars
Automatic Headlights
High on Safety
OLEDs around the Corner
Demand for LEDs and OLEDs Gains Traction
LEDs
the Best Bet for EVs
Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Automotive Lighting Equipment Market
LED Technology to Transform AFS Systems for Enhanced Driving Safety
AFS for Enhanced Night Time Visibility
Replacement Needs Drive Demand in the Aftermarket
Advanced Automotive Lighting in Focus
Inflow of New Lighting Technologies
Focus on High-Performance Headlights
Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions to the Fore
Future Developments
LEDs for Automotive Lighting
Adaptive LED Front Lighting
Dazzle-Free High Beams
Curve Lighting
Small Displacement Motorcycles Rise in Popularity
Motorcycle Lighting Systems Adopt Latest Lighting Technologies
Motorcycle Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements
Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights: A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket
Increase in Car Safety Features Threaten to Reduce Aftermarket Potential in the Automotive Segment
The United States as a Case In Point: Breakdown of Number of Accidents (In 000s) by Severity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Lighting Technologies Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities
Vehicular Lighting: Opportunities Beyond Safety
Technology Innovations to Drive Growth
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps Steal Growth from Traditional Lamps
LED Matrix Light: The Latest Innovation
Daytime Running Lights Grow in Prominence
Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity
LED Lighting Growing in Popularity in Vehicles
Advantages of LED Automotive Lighting
Factors Restraining Adoption of LEDs
LED Bulbs: The Light Source of the 21st Century
LED Headlamps Grow in Prominence
Hella Group Develops LED Headlamps with Glare-Free High Beam
"Bright" Market Prospects for HB LED Lighting Systems
Energy-Efficient Regulations to Boost Automotive LED Penetration
Creative Technologies to Improve Defrosting Capabilities of LED Based Headlights
3. COMPETITION
A Global Industry with Local Connotations
OEMs Upstage Aftermarket Suppliers with New Designs
Automotive Lighting Market
A Beehive of Activity
Leading Vendors in the Global Automotive Lighting Market
Hella
Magneti Marelli
Koito
Osram
Valeo
Koito Leads the Market
Competition in LED Automotive Lighting Market
What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace?
Partnerships & Collaborations: A Tailored Business Relationship to Deflect Competitive Heat
OE Headlamp Suppliers Focus on Supplier Parks for Closer Association with OEMs
Product Portfolio Expansion: A Competitive Ploy
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Vehicular Lighting: A Transformation at Lightning Speeds
Automotive Lamps
Headlamps
1980-2000
An Era of Headlamps Evolution
Types of Headlamps
Incandescent Lamps
Halogen Headlights
High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps (HID)
HID Headlamps Vs Halogen Headlamps
HID Lamps VS MDP Lamps
LED Headlamps
Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps
Signaling/Flasher Lamps
Automotive Flasher Designs Based on Technology Employed
Fog Lamps
Other Automotive Lamps
Distributed or Centralized Lighting
Benefits of Distributed or Centralized Lighting
Advanced Automotive Lighting Technologies
A Review
Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Lighting Technology: A Review
LEDs Vs Incandescent Lamps
LEDs
Functions and Uses
Applications of LEDs
Benefits of LED Lamps in a Nutshell
Neon Lights
Xenon Lights
Xenon Headlight Concerns
Xenon Vs Halogen lamps
Bi-Xenon Headlamp Systems
Double Xenon
Daytime Running Lights
Benefits of DRLs
Importance of DRLs in Safety
The Other Side of DRLs
Bending Lights
Adaptive Front-Lighting System
Motorcycle Lamps
Headlamps
Tail Lamps
Flasher Lamps
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
LG Unveils Latest OLED Technology
Hella Develops LCD based Headlamp
Federal-Mogul Motorparts Introduces New Wagner LongLife HD Lamps
Hella and Covestro Develop New Holographic Technology based Design for Vehicle Signal Lighting
Osram Unveils New Automotive Lighting Solutions
Hella Unveils New Shapeline Modular Lamp Series
Hella India Unveils LED Headlamp Modules for Motorcycles
Ford to Develop GPS and Camera based AFS
BMW Motorrad Unveils Dynamic Brake Light for Motorcycles
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC Merges with Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc.
Hella Expands Development and Manufacturing Footprint in India
Pacific Insight Receives Stakeholder Approval for Acqusition by Methode
Suprajit Engineering Receives Approval from NCLT for Acquiring Phoenix Lamps
Osram and Continental to Establish JV for Automotive Lighting
Philips Divests Majority Stake in Lumileds
Magneti Marelli Establishes New Automotive Lighting JV in China
Konica Minolta and Pioneer Establish Joint Venture for Automotive Lighting
Flex to Acquire AGM Automotive
Hella Inaugurates New Automotive Lighting Development Center
Valeo Acquires Majority Stake in Ichikoh
Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting and the Carnia Industrial Park Establish New Site for Automotive Rear LEDs
Osram Acquires Novit Technologies
Felxtronics Changes Name to Flex
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
