Vehicular Lighting Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Demand for LEDs and OLEDs Gains Traction

The "Vehicular Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vehicular Lighting in Thousand Units by the following Product Groups/Segments:

Automotive Lamps (Headlamps, Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps, Signaling/Flasher Lamps, Fog Lamps, & Other Automotive Lamps)

Motorcycle Lamps (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, & Flasher Lamps)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Overview of the Two-Wheeler Market

Developing Regions Dominate Two-Wheeler Market

Volatility in Major Two-Wheeler Markets

A Cause for Concern

Role of Motorcycles, Scooters & Mopeds: A Contrasting Picture in Developing & Developed Worlds

Key Factors Influencing the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)

Vehicle Features Influencing the Purchase of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds: On a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)

Automotive Electronics

An Overview

Vehicular Lighting Market: A Primer

"Seeing and Being Seen": An Issue Worth Millions of Lives

Evolution of Automotive Lighting Systems

Automotive Lighting Rides the Technological Bandwagon

Market Traits

Advancements in LEDs for Automotive Applications

Factors Driving Growth in the Automotive Vehicle Lighting Market

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts

Key World Economic Indicators

Regulatory Overview

Evolution of Common Standards

Regulations

A Core Deciding Factor

Outlook



2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Automotive Lighting Technology to Improve Driving Experience

Automotive Lighting Market to Exhibit Healthy Growth

Versatility of OLEDs to Drive Their Adoption

Asia-Pacific to be the Growth Driver

Energy-Efficiency Benefits and Affordability of LEDs Drive Automotive LED Lighting Market

Demand for LED Lights to Limit Gains for Halogens

LED Lights for Exterior Automotive Lighting

LED Lights for Interior Automotive Lighting

OLED Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Laser Lighting Systems for Automobiles

Glare-free Lighting Technology

Demand for Premium Cars to Boost Ambience Automotive Lighting Market

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand for Vehicular Lighting in the OEM Market

Opportunity Indicators:

Automotive Lighting Represents a Key Market for LED Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Driving Penetration of Automotive LEDs

Lighting Systems in Future Cars

Automatic Headlights

High on Safety

OLEDs around the Corner

Demand for LEDs and OLEDs Gains Traction

LEDs

the Best Bet for EVs

Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Automotive Lighting Equipment Market

LED Technology to Transform AFS Systems for Enhanced Driving Safety

AFS for Enhanced Night Time Visibility

Replacement Needs Drive Demand in the Aftermarket

Advanced Automotive Lighting in Focus

Inflow of New Lighting Technologies

Focus on High-Performance Headlights

Innovative Exterior Lighting Solutions to the Fore

Future Developments

LEDs for Automotive Lighting

Adaptive LED Front Lighting

Dazzle-Free High Beams

Curve Lighting

Small Displacement Motorcycles Rise in Popularity

Motorcycle Lighting Systems Adopt Latest Lighting Technologies

Motorcycle Lighting Technology Sees Significant Improvements

Customization of High Powered LED Motorcycle Lights: A Lucrative Opportunity in the Aftermarket

Increase in Car Safety Features Threaten to Reduce Aftermarket Potential in the Automotive Segment

The United States as a Case In Point: Breakdown of Number of Accidents (In 000s) by Severity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Lighting Technologies Threaten Aftermarket Opportunities

Vehicular Lighting: Opportunities Beyond Safety

Technology Innovations to Drive Growth

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps Steal Growth from Traditional Lamps

LED Matrix Light: The Latest Innovation

Daytime Running Lights Grow in Prominence

Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity

LED Lighting Growing in Popularity in Vehicles

Advantages of LED Automotive Lighting

Factors Restraining Adoption of LEDs

LED Bulbs: The Light Source of the 21st Century

LED Headlamps Grow in Prominence

Hella Group Develops LED Headlamps with Glare-Free High Beam

"Bright" Market Prospects for HB LED Lighting Systems

Energy-Efficient Regulations to Boost Automotive LED Penetration

Creative Technologies to Improve Defrosting Capabilities of LED Based Headlights



3. COMPETITION

A Global Industry with Local Connotations

OEMs Upstage Aftermarket Suppliers with New Designs

Automotive Lighting Market

A Beehive of Activity

Leading Vendors in the Global Automotive Lighting Market

Hella

Magneti Marelli

Koito

Osram

Valeo

Koito Leads the Market

Competition in LED Automotive Lighting Market

What Does It Take to Compete in the Marketplace?

Partnerships & Collaborations: A Tailored Business Relationship to Deflect Competitive Heat

OE Headlamp Suppliers Focus on Supplier Parks for Closer Association with OEMs

Product Portfolio Expansion: A Competitive Ploy



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Vehicular Lighting: A Transformation at Lightning Speeds

Automotive Lamps

Headlamps

1980-2000

An Era of Headlamps Evolution

Types of Headlamps

Incandescent Lamps

Halogen Headlights

High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps (HID)

HID Headlamps Vs Halogen Headlamps

HID Lamps VS MDP Lamps

LED Headlamps

Tail Lamps/Brake Lamps

Signaling/Flasher Lamps

Automotive Flasher Designs Based on Technology Employed

Fog Lamps

Other Automotive Lamps

Distributed or Centralized Lighting

Benefits of Distributed or Centralized Lighting

Advanced Automotive Lighting Technologies

A Review

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Lighting Technology: A Review

LEDs Vs Incandescent Lamps

LEDs

Functions and Uses

Applications of LEDs

Benefits of LED Lamps in a Nutshell

Neon Lights

Xenon Lights

Xenon Headlight Concerns

Xenon Vs Halogen lamps

Bi-Xenon Headlamp Systems

Double Xenon

Daytime Running Lights

Benefits of DRLs

Importance of DRLs in Safety

The Other Side of DRLs

Bending Lights

Adaptive Front-Lighting System

Motorcycle Lamps

Headlamps

Tail Lamps

Flasher Lamps



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

LG Unveils Latest OLED Technology

Hella Develops LCD based Headlamp

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Introduces New Wagner LongLife HD Lamps

Hella and Covestro Develop New Holographic Technology based Design for Vehicle Signal Lighting

Osram Unveils New Automotive Lighting Solutions

Hella Unveils New Shapeline Modular Lamp Series

Hella India Unveils LED Headlamp Modules for Motorcycles

Ford to Develop GPS and Camera based AFS

BMW Motorrad Unveils Dynamic Brake Light for Motorcycles



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC Merges with Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc.

Hella Expands Development and Manufacturing Footprint in India

Pacific Insight Receives Stakeholder Approval for Acqusition by Methode

Suprajit Engineering Receives Approval from NCLT for Acquiring Phoenix Lamps

Osram and Continental to Establish JV for Automotive Lighting

Philips Divests Majority Stake in Lumileds

Magneti Marelli Establishes New Automotive Lighting JV in China

Konica Minolta and Pioneer Establish Joint Venture for Automotive Lighting

Flex to Acquire AGM Automotive

Hella Inaugurates New Automotive Lighting Development Center

Valeo Acquires Majority Stake in Ichikoh

Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting and the Carnia Industrial Park Establish New Site for Automotive Rear LEDs

Osram Acquires Novit Technologies

Felxtronics Changes Name to Flex



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



