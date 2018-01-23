Stay Under The Radar, a Blog that is Devoted to Helping People Protect their Privacy on the Internet, is Launched

StayUnderTheRadar.com Strives to Offer the Most Reliable Information on How People Can Remain Anonymous Online

As a spokesperson for StayUnderTheRadar.com noted, the founders of the site understand that in this day and age, many people wish to remain anonymous when they are using the internet. From wanting to avoid hacks and security breaches to desiring to stay as private as possible, people are understandably nervous about revealing too much personal data when they are on their computers.

This knowledge inspired the founders to launch StayUnderTheRadar.com, and offer helpful and in-depth advice and tips to people on how to protect their internet privacy.

Even though the website was launched just recently, it is already creating a positive buzz with people who are interested in, as the website's name states so perfectly, staying under the radar while online.

For example, a recent blog titled "Choosing Between a Seedbox and a VPN" is getting a lot of attention from visitors to the site. As the blog noted, for people who are looking for added security on the web, their decision typically comes down to a seedbox or a VPN.

"A seedbox serves as the middle-man between you and torrent sites. Seedboxes are hosted on physical servers around the world," the new blog noted, adding that seedboxes provide unrivaled security when downloading torrents.

"If anyone were to trace the path of a torrent, their trail would stop at the seedbox server. There are no records of torrent uploads or downloads between a user's computer and the host seedbox server."

Unlike seedboxes, VPNs, or Virtual Private Networks, are not dedicated servers, the blog explained. VPNs are networks that connect two or more remote locations, and create a private network over what would normally be a public and unsecured network.

As the blog concludes, no matter what people select, when it comes to added security, either a seedbox or a VPN is a great choice.

