Play2Live, a Blockchain-based Streaming Platform for Gamers and eSports Fans, Secures $7M in Private Investment Deals and Launches 24/7 Live Rebroadcasts of eSports Events

IKLIN, Malta, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Play2Live (P2L), an eSports streaming platform operating on the basis of BitShares 2.0 blockchain, has secured a total of 7M USD during a private pre-sale, which is still underway. The company continues expansion with the launch of 24/7 live rebroadcasts on six languages, including: English, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Russian and Chinese. The public pre-sale for the LUC token starts on January, 25th

"We have decided to launch the rebroadcasts of the tournaments on the existing version of the platform. While major tech update is en route, we thought that gamers and P2L project supporters would marvel at the opportunity to watch the recorded streams of the widely-enjoyed event such as Dota2 The International. We are determined to further augment the functionality of the platform. The forthcoming update is scheduled on the start of the token sale event on February 12th. In the nearest future, we expect to launch user streaming on our MVP and introduce several additional features," comments Alexey Burdyko, CEO and Founder at Play2Live.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632229/Play2Live_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632228/Play2Live_streaming_platform.jpg )



While the blockchain industry is flocked with gaming projects, Play2Live claims to be different creating a unique economy of the streaming platform based on the revenue sharing model. The project team is positive about offering streamers and viewers an opportunity to better interact and monetize their content. Altogether, the streamers will be able to monetize their content in 11 ways versus 4-5 available for them on the existing streaming platforms. They can earn money from a very first stream regardless of the size of the followers base and withdraw money instantly. The platform offers top-notch mechanisms for the streamers to boost their followers count via such mechanisms as a system of interactive tasks during a stream, betting service, enhanced communication in the chat, and other engaging activities!

Whereas viewers can monetize their content in 5 ways - compared to zero elsewhere in the eSports video streaming industry. They can earn income through watching adverts (by default, the platform is ads-free), performing tasks set by streamers, voting for content, and sharing their internet bandwidth via peer-to-peer CDN. Viewers can place bets with bookmakers without leaving the P2L site and can purchase games using LUC tokens received through various activities within the platform. Ultimately, P2L has 15 sources of revenue, which is three times more compared to the streaming industry leaders.

As the next stop, Alexey Burdyko will visit Korea, where eSports culture was born, and hold a speech about vision and prospects of the project. During the meet-up with investors and eSports community, Alexey will talk in detail about the platform, and, essentially, how P2L will address the pitfalls of the streaming industry. The meet-up will take place on January 26th in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. For more details, please visit the event page.

Founded in 2017, Play2Live is aimed to merge a blockchain technology and streaming services. Its mission is to create an ecosystem where every participant, including the viewer, the streamer and the eSports tournament organizer is a part of a seamless system that favors interaction between the viewers and the diversity of monetization schemes. Essentially, everybody can be a part of peer-to-peer interaction and everybody'Š-'Ševen the viewer'Š-'Šis able to earn money.

Play2Live uses a token called Level Up Coin (LUC) which acts as the sole internal currency within the system. It can be converted easily to other cryptocurrencies or to fiat money through a gateway/API.

The public pre-sale for the LUC token starts on January, 25th, and goes until February, 5th. The token sale event begins on February, 12th and ends on March, 5th. For more information visit the site or follow us on various cryptocurrency-oriented media sources.

More about Play2Live:

Website: https://play2live.io

MVP of the streaming platform: https://p2l.tv/

Bookbuilding platform: https://my.play2live.io

Whitepaper: https://goo.gl/ocmSTn

Onepager: https://goo.gl/8yMY4t

Telegram: https://t.me/play2live

Twitter: https://twitter.com/play_2_live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/play2live.io/

Bitcointalk ANN: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2450026

Kakao group: https://open.kakao.com/o/gmdTRJF

Alexey Galizdra, Head of Social Media and Customer Management, +79162570345, alexey.galizdra@p2l.tv