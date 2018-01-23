Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned security has been extended until 5th February 2018 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref: 2018/01/001 dated 23rd January 2018.



Instrument Name: PFC ORD EUR 1.50

Short Code: PFC

ISIN: MT0000800103



Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.