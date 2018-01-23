Global Material Handling Equipment Markets, 2016-2024 - Profiles of 580 Companies Including Many Key and Niche Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Material Handling Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Conveying Equipment
- Industrial Trucks and Lifts
- Hoists, Cranes and Monorails
- Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
- others
The report profiles 580 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH
- Cargotec Oy
- CLARK Material Handling International
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- Columbus McKinnon Corp.
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Jervis B. Webb Company
- Drr AG
- Eisenmann AG
- Fives Intralogistics Corp.
- Flexlink AB
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
- Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Interroll Group
- Jungheinrich AG
- Kardex AG
- KION Group AG
- Konecranes PLC
- Liebherr Group
- Manitou Group
- Manitowoc Company, Inc.
- Mecalux, S.A
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- SSI Schaefer
- Fritz Schaefer GmbH
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Terex Corporation
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- UniCarriers Corporation
- Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.
- Viastore Systems GmbH
- WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Material Handling Equipment
An Integral Part of Supply Chain
Current & Future Analysis
Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market
Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace
China Remains an Important Market
Demand for Automated MHE on Rise
Product innovations Hold key to Success
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials Handling Solutions
Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model
Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations
Investment in Start-ups
Another Strategic Move
Lift Trucks Market
Leading Players
Conveyers Market
Cranes
Players in the Global Crane Market
3. MAJOR TRENDS & ISSUES
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE
The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
Cloud Computing
Powering e-commerce
Predictive Analytics
Simplify Decision Making
Big Data
Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
Mobility Devices Take Center Stage
Wearable Devices
Pilot Adoption Underway
3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain
Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift
Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
Strong Demand for Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems
Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence
Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability
Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption
Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication
Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention
Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions
Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries
Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence
Voice Recognition Systems Find Way
Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks
Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry
A Major End-Use Industry for AGVs
Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks
Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise
4. LONGSTANDING GROWTH DRIVERS
GDP Growth and MHE Industry
Manufacturing PMI
An Important Bellwether
Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfillment Systems
Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Material Handling
Resurgence in Consumer Electronics Pushes Demand for Automated Systems
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Material Handling Equipment
A Review
Ergonomics in Material Handling
Classification of Material Handling Equipment
Conveying Equipment
Conveyor Systems
Industrial Trucks and Lifts
Industrial Trucks
Types of Industrial Trucks
Counterbalanced Lift Truck
Warehousing Trucks
Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails
Hoists
Monorails
Cranes
Gantry Crane
Jib Crane
Bridge Crane
Stacker Crane
Automated Material Handling Equipment
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV)
6. END-USE MARKETS
Aerospace
Agriculture
Automobile
Building and Construction
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Industrial Machinery
Shipping Industry
Others
Postal/Express Delivery
Warehousing
7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Kalmar Launches Fully Electric Forklift Trucks in the 9-18 Ton Range
Kalmar Introduces Kalmar Rail Mounted Gantry Crane
Superior Industries Unveils Razerlink Mobile Conveyor
CLARK Unveils Centennial Edition Lift Trucks
Crown Introduces Work Assist Vehicle
Crown Unveils New FC 5200 Counterbalance Forklift Truck
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hiab to Acquire the Loader Crane Business of Argos Guindastes
Kalmar Bags Order from BMT Pacific Limited for SmartPower RTGCranes
UniCarriers to Form Mitsubishi Logisnext
Toyota Industries Acquires Vanderlande
Hiab Bags Order for Loader Cranes from Wincanton Plc
Thomas H. Lee Partners Acquires Majority Ownership in Material Handling Systems
Konecranes Acquires Terex's MHPS Business
Toyota Industries to Acquire Bastian Solutions
Columbus McKinnon Acquires STAHL CraneSystems
KION Group Acquires Dematic
Kalmar Teams up with SSAB to develop Hydrogen- Powered Medium
Range Forklift Truck II-51 Wincove Private Holdings Acquires Bluff Manufacturing
HY Italy Acquires Penta Holding S.p.A
Dematic Acquires NDC Automation
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 580 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 630)
- The United States (194)
- Canada (13)
- Japan (20)
- Europe (334)
- France (20)
- Germany (69)
- The United Kingdom (90)
- Italy (27)
- Spain (11)
- Rest of Europe (117)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (65)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3kd5n6/global_material?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716