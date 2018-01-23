Global Material Handling Equipment Markets, 2016-2024 - Profiles of 580 Companies Including Many Key and Niche Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Material Handling Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Material Handling Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Conveying Equipment

Industrial Trucks and Lifts

Hoists, Cranes and Monorails

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

others

The report profiles 580 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Beumer Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Cargotec Oy

CLARK Material Handling International

Crown Equipment Corporation

Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Jervis B. Webb Company

Drr AG

Eisenmann AG

Fives Intralogistics Corp.

Flexlink AB

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Interroll Group

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex AG

KION Group AG

Konecranes PLC

Liebherr Group

Manitou Group

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Mecalux, S.A

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

SSI Schaefer

Fritz Schaefer GmbH

Swisslog Holding AG

Terex Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

UniCarriers Corporation

Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.

Viastore Systems GmbH

WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Material Handling Equipment

An Integral Part of Supply Chain

Current & Future Analysis

Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market

Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace

China Remains an Important Market

Demand for Automated MHE on Rise

Product innovations Hold key to Success



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials Handling Solutions

Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model

Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations

Investment in Start-ups

Another Strategic Move

Lift Trucks Market

Leading Players

Conveyers Market

Cranes

Players in the Global Crane Market



3. MAJOR TRENDS & ISSUES

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines MHE

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

Cloud Computing

Powering e-commerce

Predictive Analytics

Simplify Decision Making

Big Data

Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

Wearable Devices

Pilot Adoption Underway

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Strong Demand for Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply Chain Excellence

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

A Major End-Use Industry for AGVs

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise



4. LONGSTANDING GROWTH DRIVERS

GDP Growth and MHE Industry

Manufacturing PMI

An Important Bellwether

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfillment Systems

Rebounding Automobile Production Fuels Demand for Material Handling

Resurgence in Consumer Electronics Pushes Demand for Automated Systems



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Material Handling Equipment

A Review

Ergonomics in Material Handling

Classification of Material Handling Equipment

Conveying Equipment

Conveyor Systems

Industrial Trucks and Lifts

Industrial Trucks

Types of Industrial Trucks

Counterbalanced Lift Truck

Warehousing Trucks

Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails

Hoists

Monorails

Cranes

Gantry Crane

Jib Crane

Bridge Crane

Stacker Crane

Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV)



6. END-USE MARKETS

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automobile

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Shipping Industry

Others

Postal/Express Delivery

Warehousing



7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Kalmar Launches Fully Electric Forklift Trucks in the 9-18 Ton Range

Kalmar Introduces Kalmar Rail Mounted Gantry Crane

Superior Industries Unveils Razerlink Mobile Conveyor

CLARK Unveils Centennial Edition Lift Trucks

Crown Introduces Work Assist Vehicle

Crown Unveils New FC 5200 Counterbalance Forklift Truck



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hiab to Acquire the Loader Crane Business of Argos Guindastes

Kalmar Bags Order from BMT Pacific Limited for SmartPower RTGCranes

UniCarriers to Form Mitsubishi Logisnext

Toyota Industries Acquires Vanderlande

Hiab Bags Order for Loader Cranes from Wincanton Plc

Thomas H. Lee Partners Acquires Majority Ownership in Material Handling Systems

Konecranes Acquires Terex's MHPS Business

Toyota Industries to Acquire Bastian Solutions

Columbus McKinnon Acquires STAHL CraneSystems

KION Group Acquires Dematic

Kalmar Teams up with SSAB to develop Hydrogen- Powered Medium

Range Forklift Truck II-51 Wincove Private Holdings Acquires Bluff Manufacturing

HY Italy Acquires Penta Holding S.p.A

Dematic Acquires NDC Automation



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 580 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 630)

The United States (194)

(194) Canada (13)

(13) Japan (20)

(20) Europe (334)

(334) France (20)

(20)

Germany (69)

(69)

The United Kingdom (90)

(90)

Italy (27)

(27)

Spain (11)

(11)

Rest of Europe (117)

(117) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (65)

(Excluding Japan) (65) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (2)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3kd5n6/global_material?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716