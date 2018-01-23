SAN DIEGO, 2018-01-23 14:44 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, will unveil data supporting use of its cost-effective, humanized drug target models at the Tumor Models Conference in San Francisco tomorrow, Wednesday, January 24th, 2018.



Humanized research tools are crucial to the development of target-specific immunotherapies like pembrolizumab and ipilimumab. To help improve research in this burgeoning field, CrownBio has developed a humanized platform that informs the preclinical pharmacology of targeted immunotherapies, including solutions for PD-1, PD-L1, OX40, and CD3E. Constituent models feature fully functional murine immunity with humanized drug targets that can be used in conjunction with syngeneic tumor cell lines engineered to express complementary humanized targets.



Compelling data will showcase the utility of CrownBio's humanized platform to comprehensively and reliably evaluate targeted immunotherapies, reduce cost of development and shorten experimental timelines.



"We are excited to share data on our innovative humanized models with industry at the Tumor Models Conference tomorrow in San Francisco," said Laurie Heilmann, CrownBio's Chief Business Officer. "Our expert scientists have built a revolutionary humanized platform that will help researchers discover and develop targeted immunotherapeutics for cancer faster and more cost-effectively."



Dr. Toni Jun, Director of Scientific Engagement at CrownBio, will present data on the characterization, validation, and application of PD-1, PD-L1, OX40, and CD3E models.



About Crown Bioscience Inc. CrownBio is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



